Indo Thai Securities Ltd Summary

Indo Thai Securities Limited, incorporated in January, 1995 carries on the business as stock and share brokers on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the BSE Limited (BSE); Depository Participants, Realties and other related ancillary services. The Company has been offering services to corporate clients, high net worth individuals and retail investors since 1995. The Company is rendering broking and clearing services in the Capital & Derivatives Segments being a Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), BSE Limited (BSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Indo Thai Securities Limited is the flagship company of Indo Thai Group, which has its Registered Office at Indore. The Companys retail equity business primarily covers secondary market equity, derivative, currency and debt broking and mainly targets retail investors. The company is also into mutual fund distribution business. As a Depository Participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited, the company provides dematerialization, rematerialisation and settlement of trades through market transfers and off market transfers.The company is head quartered at Indore and they operate through 14 branches located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company has membership in the cash and future and options segments of both BSE and NSE and Currency Derivative segment of NSE and MCX-SX. They are registered as a DP with CDSL. They have also started Mutual Fund Service System (MFSS) & Interest Rate Futures from the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd to provide full options of trading under single roof.The company is serving the corporate clients, high net worth individuals and retail investors. They provide personalized services to clients looking to their investment objective and risk appetite. Their clients includes Corporate, high net worth and retail around 7200 investors mainly in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.In September 1995, the company commenced business by obtaining corporate membership of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Also, they received SEBI registration as a Trading Member in the Cash Market Segment of NSE India. In June 2000, the company received SEBI registration as Trading Member in the Derivative Segment. In February 2006, the company was registered as a Mutual Fund Advisor with AMFI. In July 2007, the company received SEBI registration as a Depository Participant - CDSL. In April 2008, the company received SEBI registration as a Multiple Member of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. In August 2008, they received SEBI registration as a Trading Member in the Currency Derivative Segment (CDS) of NSE India. In September 2008, they received SEBI registration as a Trading Member in the Currency Derivative Segment (CDS) of MCX Stock Exchange Ltd.In September 2010, they received SEBI registration as a Trading Member in the Derivative Segment of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Also, the company received SEBI registration as a Trading Member of United Stock Exchange of India Ltd.The company completed an Initial Public Offer (IPO) during the period from 30 September to 5 October 2011. The Public Issue was oversubscribed to 115% and total Rs. 29,60,00,000/- raised through IPO by offering 40,00,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- at the price of Rs. 74/- (including Rs. 64/- as premium per share). The Securities of company got listed on 2nd November 2011 with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.On March 2013, Indo Thai Realties Limited was incorporated as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary and Indo Thai Securities Limited to act as an agent under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 to augment turnover in real estate business. The TDS circle of Income Tax Department conducted a survey proceeding U/s 133A of the IT Act, 1961, at c Indo Thai Securities Registered Office and its two branches on 3 October 2013 and company has submitted all documents demanded by the TDS Department.Due to transfer of 100% shareholding held by Indo Thai Securities Limited in M/s Indo Thai Fincap Limited (the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Indo Thai Securities Limited), Indo Thai Fincap Limited (ITFL) ceased to exist as subsidiary of Indo Thai Securities Limited w.e.f. 27th December, 2014. The company applied for surrender of membership of United Stock Exchange of India Limited (USE), which was approved by SEBI vide its letter dated on 7th April, 2015. One of the companys branch located at Vijay Nagar Indore was merged with Navneet Darshan, Palasia, Indore with effect from 6 February 2016.During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, the companys Wealth Management services business made considerable progress. The Asset under Mutual Fund Distribution Business of the company has increased by 27.78 crore during the FY 2016-17.During the year under review, the company closed 2 branches located at 319, Panch Ratna Building, Opera House, Mumbai and TF-3, White House Complex, Near Panchvaty Panch Rasta Anbawadi, Allis Bridge, Ahmedabad. During the year under review, the company sold its property located at Plot No. 29-A, Scheme No. 71, Sector-C, Indore.On 20 February 2017, the company incorporated an IFSC Company which is wholly owned Subsidiary company of Indo Thai Securities Limited named Indo Thai Globe Fin (IFSC) Limited, set up in GIFT CITY, SEZ. Stock exchanges operating in the GIFT IFSC will be permitted to offer trading in securities in foreign currency and also longer trading days than what stock exchanges are currently permitted to do in India. Thus the wholly owned subsidiary acting as financial intermediary in International Financial Market is expected to increase group turnover and profits by tapping growth potential in the marketDuring the year ended 31 March 2018, the companys wealth management services made considerable progress. In Futures and Options Segment (F&O segment) of National Stock Exchange India Limited, the companys clearing member was changed to Edelweiss Custodial Services Limited during the financial year ended 31 March 2018.FEMTO Green Hydrogen Limited was incorporated was incorporated as a Subsidiary of the Company on 23 December, 2021.