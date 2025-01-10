Indo Thai Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.7
46.63
53.44
44.04
Net Worth
71.7
56.63
63.44
54.04
Minority Interest
Debt
2.62
3.54
1.92
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0
0
0.4
Total Liabilities
74.59
60.17
65.36
54.67
Fixed Assets
2.21
2.04
2.01
2.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.37
29.61
43.98
23.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.46
0.03
0
Networking Capital
-24.72
-27.67
-29.21
-1.72
Inventories
0
0
0
9.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.77
2.86
2.65
3.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.56
11.58
10.57
7.79
Sundry Creditors
-37.3
-40.95
-41.27
-21.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.75
-1.16
-1.16
-0.94
Cash
57.73
54.72
48.55
31.04
Total Assets
74.59
60.16
65.36
54.65
