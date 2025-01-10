iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Thai Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

1,731.35
(5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Thai Securities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.7

46.63

53.44

44.04

Net Worth

71.7

56.63

63.44

54.04

Minority Interest

Debt

2.62

3.54

1.92

0.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.27

0

0

0.4

Total Liabilities

74.59

60.17

65.36

54.67

Fixed Assets

2.21

2.04

2.01

2.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

39.37

29.61

43.98

23.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

1.46

0.03

0

Networking Capital

-24.72

-27.67

-29.21

-1.72

Inventories

0

0

0

9.58

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.77

2.86

2.65

3.53

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.56

11.58

10.57

7.79

Sundry Creditors

-37.3

-40.95

-41.27

-21.67

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.75

-1.16

-1.16

-0.94

Cash

57.73

54.72

48.55

31.04

Total Assets

74.59

60.16

65.36

54.65

