Indo Thai Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,437.6
(-0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Thai Securities Ltd

Indo Thai Sec. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.03

-0.39

-5.15

5.73

Other operating items

Operating

5.03

-0.39

-5.15

5.73

Capital expenditure

3.55

0.1

0.08

0.74

Free cash flow

8.58

-0.28

-5.07

6.47

Equity raised

61.97

55.5

52.68

51.96

Investing

-4.09

1.6

5.59

-4.24

Financing

-4.16

1.54

-0.6

3.14

Dividends paid

1

1

0

0

Net in cash

63.3

59.35

52.6

57.33

