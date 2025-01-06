Indo Thai Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.03
-0.39
-5.15
5.73
Other operating items
Operating
5.03
-0.39
-5.15
5.73
Capital expenditure
3.55
0.1
0.08
0.74
Free cash flow
8.58
-0.28
-5.07
6.47
Equity raised
61.97
55.5
52.68
51.96
Investing
-4.09
1.6
5.59
-4.24
Financing
-4.16
1.54
-0.6
3.14
Dividends paid
1
1
0
0
Net in cash
63.3
59.35
52.6
57.33
