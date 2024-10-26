Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30 2024 and other business matters Outcome of the 367th Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the exchange regarding preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INDO THAI SECURITIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024 Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INDO THAI SECURITIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16-July-2024 to consider and allot 1250000 warrants (Convertible into Equity Shares) of the Company. INDOTHAI : Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 16, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

INDOTHAI : Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 dividend Fund Raising and other business matters Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Indo Thai Securities Limited And Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 and approve Issue of Warrants on preferential basis along with list of allottees Revised board meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors of Indo Thai Securities Limited to consider raising of funds and other matters. Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on April 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024