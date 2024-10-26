|Purpose
|INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30 2024 and other business matters Outcome of the 367th Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the exchange regarding preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)
|INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INDO THAI SECURITIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024 Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INDO THAI SECURITIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16-July-2024 to consider and allot 1250000 warrants (Convertible into Equity Shares) of the Company. INDOTHAI : Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 16, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)
|INDOTHAI : Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 01, 2024.
|INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 dividend Fund Raising and other business matters Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Indo Thai Securities Limited And Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 and approve Issue of Warrants on preferential basis along with list of allottees Revised board meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors of Indo Thai Securities Limited to consider raising of funds and other matters. Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on April 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.04.2024)
|INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 interim dividend and other business matters Record Date Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Board approved:- 1. Considered and approved an interim dividend, for the financial year 2023-24, @ 10% (i.e. Re. 1/- per Equity Share) on the face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share. 2. Considered and approved the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. 3. Considered and taken on record resignation of Mr. Dhanpal Doshi as Chief Executive Officer with effect from the close of business hours of 02nd February,2024, however to continue as the Managing Director of the Company. 4. Considered and approved appointment of Mr. Sarthak Doshi as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. 03rd February ,2024. Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 02, 2024, declared quarterly results for 3rd quarter ended on 31st December 2023 and Interim Dividend of Re. 1 per equity share. update on outcome of board meeting held on 02nd February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)
