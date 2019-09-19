Dear Members,

Your Directors take great pleasure in presenting the 28th Annual Report of INDO THAI SECURITIES LIMITED (the "Company") along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31stMarch, 2022.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Your Company has been offering services to corporate clients, high net worth individuals and retail investors since its inception. The Company is rendering broking and clearing services in the Capital & Derivatives Segments being a Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"), BSE Limited, Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited ("MSEI"), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited ("MCX") and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited ("NCDEX") and Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL"). Considering our diversified base of customers and highly talented workforce, we are emerging as a growing Company in the field of Securities Market. Indo Thai Securities Limited is the flagship Company of Indo Thai group, which has its Registered Office at Indore.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 is summarized below:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars (Figures as per IND AS) 2021-22 2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 a. Total Revenue from Operations 1985.16 2188.19 1975.50 2190.16 b. Other Income 10.05 75.28 43.61 115.28 c. Total Income 1995.20 2263.47 2019.11 2305.44 d. Total Expenditure 803.47 625.56 903.63 687.38 e. Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items & tax 1191.73 1637.91 1115.48 1618.06 f. Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 g. Profit/(Loss) before tax 1191.73 1637.91 1115.48 1618.06 h. Provision for Income Tax Current Tax 194.64 -1.12 194.65 -0.82 Deferred Tax -43.22 389.57 -46.99 383.60 i. Profit/(Loss) for the period from continuing operations 1040.31 1249.45 967.82 1235.28 j. One time impact on Tax Expenses (current & deferred) due to change in tax rate - 218.95 - 218.95 k. Profit /(Loss) for the period 1040.31 1030.50 967.82 1016.33 l. Other Comprehensive Income (Net of tax) -0.28 13.90 -0.28 13.90 m. Total comprehensive Income 1040.03 1044.39 967.54 1030.22 n. Paid up Equity Share Capital 1000 1000 1000 1000 o. Earnings Per Share 10.40 10.30 9.67 10.18

COMPANYS PERFORMANCE

Standalone Performance

The total revenue (including sale of shares) was registered at Rs. 1995.20 Lakhs as against Rs. 2263.47 Lakhs in previous year. The Profit for the year was Rs. 1191.73 Lakhs and profit after Tax was Rs. 1040.31 Lakhs. The Earning per Share ("EPS") was at Rs. 10.40 for the financial year 2021-22.

Consolidated Performance

During the financial year under review, on a consolidated basis, the total revenue (including sale of shares) was Rs. 2019.11 Lakhs as against Rs. 2305.44 Lakhs in the previous year. The profit for the year was Rs. 1115.48 Lakhs and that after Tax was Rs. 967.82 Lakhs. The Earning per Share was at Rs. 9.67 for the financial year 2021-22.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

The Company is of the view that there is no space for stagnancy in this fast-growing economy. Moreover, the Company deals in securities market, being one of the most fluctuating yet lucrative business sector. Indo Thai Securities Limited has always believed that for the purpose of growth, diversification and expansion are must.

The Company is further exploring various fields to maintain and to escalate itself in the securities market.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 18th May, 2022 has recommended a final dividend @10% i.e.Re.1/-per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2021-22, aggregating to Rs. 1 Crore. The dividend payout is subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, no amount was transferred to General Reserve.

SUBSIDIARY/IES AND ASSOCIATE/S

Indo Thai Realties Limited

Incorporated on 1st March, 2013 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company of Indo Thai Securities Limited, Indo Thai Realties Limited has paid - up share capital of Rs. 7,97,87,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores Ninety-Seven Lakhs Eighty-Seven Thousand only). Mr. Parasmal Doshi, Mr. Om Prakash Gauba, Mr. Mayur Rajendrabhai Parikh and Mr. Dhanpal Doshi are holding office as Directors of the Company and Ms. Bhumika Saxena has resigned from her services as Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f 03 rd April, 2022.

Indo Thai Globe Fin (IFSC) Limited

Incorporated on 20th February, 2017 Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company of Indo Thai Securities Limited, Indo Thai Globe Fin (IFSC) Limited has a paid - up share capital of Rs. 1,25,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Twenty-Five Lakhs only). Mr. Dhanpal Doshi, Mr. Sarthak Doshi, Mr. Rajendra Bandi and Mr. Sunil Kumar Soni are holding office as the Directors of the Company.

Femto Green Hydrogen Limited

Incorporated on 23rd December, 2021 Subsidiary Company of Indo Thai Securities Limited, Femto Green Hydrogen Limited has a paid - up share capital of Rs. 54,50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Four Lakhs and Fifty Thousand only). Mr. Dhanpal Doshi, Mr. Parasmal Doshi, Mr. Nandan Vinayakrao Kundetkar and Mrs. Shobha SantoshChoudhary are holding office as the Directors of the Company.

Indo Thai Commodities Private Limited

An Associate Company of Indo Thai Securities Limited, being incorporated on 21st November, 2003 having paid - up share capital of Rs. 1,85,80,000/- (Rupees One Crore Eighty-Five Lakhs Eighty Thousand only). Indo Thai Securities Limited has 40.05% Equity Shareholding in such Associate Company by investing Rs. 42,52,000/- (Rupees Forty-Two Lakhs Fifty-Two Thousand only). Mr. Parasmal Doshi, Mr. Dhanpal Doshi and Mr. Sarthak Doshi are holding office as the Directors of the Company.

During the year, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of the subsidiaries. The Consolidated Financial Statements with subsidiaries were prepared as per provisions of Section 129(3) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 110 as issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which have been furnished under Note No. 41 to the Consolidated Financial Statements and forms part of this Annual Report.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and Audited Financial Statements of each of its subsidiaries together with the related information, are available on the website of your Company.

The financial performance of Subsidiary Companies & Associate Company as included in the consolidated financial statements of your Company and is also set out in the prescribed format Form No. AOC-1 is appended as "Annexure-A" to this Boards Report.

In compliance with the provisions of Sections 149 and 152 read with Schedule IV and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and Regulation 17(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Mr. Om Prakash Gauba, Mr. Sunil Kumar Soni, and Mrs. Shobha Santosh Choudhary were appointed as the Non-Executive Independent Directors at the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 28th September, 2019 to hold office for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years from 20th September, 2019 to 19th September, 2024. 9 q

Pursuant to clause (iiia) of Rule 8(5) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors appointed in the 25th AGM conform to the required integrity, experience and expertise standards. In accordance with the Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Fifth Amendment Rules, 2019, Mr. Om Prakash Gauba, Mr. Sunil Kumar Soni and Mrs. Shobha Santosh Choudhary are exempted from appearing for the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the Institute under Section 150(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further Mr. Dhanpal Doshi (Managing Director cum CEO),Mr. Parasmal Doshi (Whole-Time Director - Finance)and Mr. Rajendra Bandi (Whole Time Director) were re-appointed at the 26th AGM held on 30th September, 2020, to hold office for a term of 3 (Three) consecutive years out of which Mr. Parasmal Doshi and Mr. Rajendra Bandi are liable to retire by rotation.

Mr. Deepak Sharma was appointed as Chief Financial Officer pursuant to provisions of Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder w.e.f. 9th May, 2014 as defined under Section 2(19) of Companies Act, 2013 and falls under definition of "Key Managerial Personnel" of the Company pursuant to Section 2(51) of Companies Act, 2013.

Pursuant to provisions of Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and in adherence to Regulation 6(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Mr. Sanjay Kushwah was appointed as the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company in the Board Meeting held on Monday, 23rd July, 2018.

CHANGES IN DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

There have been no changes in Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year under review.

RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Rajendra Bandi (Whole Time Director) (DIN: 00051441) is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, seeks re-appointment at the ensuing AGM. Mr. Rajendra Bandi is not disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Board of Directors recommends his re-appointment in the best interest of the Company.

The Notice convening forthcoming AGM includes the proposal for re-appointment of aforesaid Director. A brief resume of the Director proposed to be re-appointed, nature of his experience in specific functions and area and number of listed companies in which he holds Membership/Chairmanship of Board and Committees, shareholdings and inter-se relationships with other Directors as stipulated under Regulation 36(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2) are provided in the Annexure to the Notice of AGM forming part of the Annual Report.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Independent Directors are familiarized with their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company as well as with the nature of industry and business. The details of Familiarization Programme arranged for Independent Directors have been disclosed on the website of the Company and are available at the following link:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Details-of-Familiarization-Programmes 2021-22.pdf

DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of the independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 along with Regulation 16(1)(b) and Regulation 25 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has also placed the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors. This Code is a guide to professional conduct for Independent Directors. Adherence to these standards by Independent Directors and fulfillment of their responsibilities in a professional and faithful manner will promote confidence of the investment community, particularly minority shareholders, regulators and Companies in the institution of Independent Directors.

ANNUAL EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its Committees, and of individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, etc. as provided by the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on 05th January, 2017.

The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Committee Members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings etc.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual Directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors held on 08th March, 2022, performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was evaluated.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 that :

- in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2022, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

- the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2022 and of the profits of the Company for the year ended on that date;

- the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

- the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

- the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

- the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

6 (Six) meetings of the Board were held on the following dates during the financial year 2021-22:

i. Monday, 05thApril, 2021;

ii. Wednesday, 30thJune, 2021;

iii. Friday, 13thAugust, 2021;

iv. Friday, 12th November, 2021;

v. Saturday, 27th November, 2021;

vi. Friday, 11th February, 2022.

Details of such meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

In regards to the above stated circulars the maximum interval between two meetings is not more than 120 days.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR AND AUDITORS REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s SPAR K & Associates Chartered Accountants LLP, Indore (Firm Registration No. 005313C/C400311) were appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company at 27th AGM held on 29th September, 2021 till the conclusion of 32nd AGM. <

The Report given by the Auditor on the financial statement of the Company is part of this Annual Report. The Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Board has appointed M/s Kaushal Ameta & Co., Company Secretaries, Indore(holding Certificate of Practice bearing No. 9103), to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 is annexed herewith marked as "Annexure-B" in Form No. MR-3 and forms an integral part of this Report. No qualifications, reservations and adverse remarks were contained in the Secretarial Audit Report.

Further, pursuant to Regulation 24A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has received the Secretarial Audit Report from its material subsidiary i.e. Indo Thai Realties Limited for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. No qualifications, reservations and adverse remarks were contained in the Secretarial Audit Report of the material subsidiary

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY THE AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public falling within the purview of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and therefore, there was no principal or interest outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

CODE OF CONDUCT

In compliance with Regulation 26(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has framed and adopted a Code of

Conduct (the "Code"). The Code is applicable to the Members of the Board, the Senior Management, Officers and Employees of the Company. The Code is available on the following link:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Code-of-Conduct-For-Directors-Senior-Management-Officers-

And-Employees-2.pdf

All the Members of the Board, the Senior Management, Officers and Employees have affirmed compliance to the Code as on 31st March, 2022. Declaration to this effect, signed by Managing Director cum CEO, forms part of the Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year 2021-22, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report, and gives detail of overall industry structure, developments performance and state of affairs of the Companys operations during the year. 4

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your Company has put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, some of which are outlined below:

Your Company has adopted accounting policies which are in line with the Accounting Standards prescribed in the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, that continue to apply under Section 133 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time.

Your Company has always believed that a system of strict internal control, including suitable monitoring procedures and transparency, is an important factor in the success and growth of any organization. It also ensures that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements.

Internal Audit Reports and significant audit observations are brought to the attention of the Audit Committee of the Company. The internal controls existing in the Company are considered to be adequate vis-a-vis the business requirements.

Your Company ensures adequacy, commensurate with its current size and business, to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance of laws and regulations. It is supported by the internal audit process and will be enlarged to be adequate with the growth in the business activity.

For more details on internal financial control system and their adequacy kindly refer Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

Internal Audit for the financial year 2021-22 was conducted by M/s BDMV & Co., Chartered Accountants, Indore. The idea behind conducting Internal Audit is to examine that the Company is carrying out its operations effectively and performing the processes, procedures and functions as per the prescribed norms. The Internal Auditor reviewed the adequacy and efficiency of the key internal controls guided by the Audit Committee.

The Company has re-appointed M/s BDMV & Co., Chartered Accountants, Indore in the Board Meeting held on 18th May, 2022 in accordance with the circulars issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India for conducting an Internal Audit of Stock Broking and Depository Participant Operations, Regulatory Compliance Audit for the financial year 2022-23. The purpose of this Internal Audit is to examine that the processes and procedures followed and the operations carried out by the Company meet with the requirements prescribed by SEBI and Stock Exchange(s) for Depository Participant/Trading Members/Clearing Members.

LISTING & DEPOSITORY FEE

The Company has paid Annual Listing Fee for the financial year 2022-23 to National Stock Exchange of India Limited according to the prescribed norms & regulations.

The company shall pay Annual Listing Fee to BSE for the financial year 2022-23 on receipt of invoice from the same.

Company has also paid Annual Custody Fee to National Securities Depository Limited and Issuer Fee to Central Depository Services (India) Limited for the financial year 2022-23.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2022 is available on the Companys website and may be accessed at: https://www.indothai.co.in/wp- content/uploads/2022/09/Form-MGT-7_2021-22.pdf

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder are shown under Note No. 6 & 7 in the notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

There were no materially significant related party transactions which fall under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 i.e. transactions of material nature, with its promoters, directors or senior management or their relatives etc., that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Transactions entered with related parties, as defined under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 and provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, during the financial year 2021-22 were mainly in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

Prior approval of the Audit Committee is obtained by the Company before entering into any related party transaction as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. As per the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, approval of the Board of Directors is also obtained for entering into related party transactions by the Company. A quarterly update is also given to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on the Related Party Transactions undertaken by the Company for their review and consideration.

During the year, your Company has not entered into any material contract, arrangement or transaction with related parties, as defined under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and Dealing with Related Party Transactions of the Company. The details with respect to the related party transactions are mentioned in the notes to the audited (standalone) financial statements.

There were no transactions during the year under review, that are required to be reported in Form AOC-2 and such Form AOC-2 is given as "Annexure -C" in this Board Report.

The Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and Dealing with Related Party Transactions, as approved by the Board, is available on the Companys website and may be accessed at:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Policv-on-Related-Partv-Transactions 30.06.2021.pdf

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk is an integral part of business and your Company is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. Your Company periodically assesses risks in the internal and external environment along with the cost of treating risks and incorporates risk treatment plans in its strategy, business and operational plans.

The Companys operations are prone to general risks associated with economic conditions, change in Government regulations, tax regimes, other statutes, financial risks and capital market fluctuations.

Your Company has taken Brokers Indemnity Insurance Policy for Exchange(s) in order to cover the risk arising from operations. Additionally, the assets of the Company have also been insured under different kinds of separate policies i.e. Standard Fire and Special Perils Policy, Electronic Equipment Insurance, Vehicle Insurance Policy. Company has also taken Keyman Insurance Policy(ies) in order to avoid large negative impact on the Companys operations due to sudden loss of Keyman of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company has formed a Risk Management Committee to frame, implement and monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continual basis. Further risk factors are set out in Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is forming part of this Annual Report.

For the development and implementation of risk plan the Board has framed a Risk Management Policy which may be accessed on the Companys website:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/l0/Risk-Management-Policv 20.09.2018.pdf

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ("CSR") & CSR INITIATIVES

The Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee under the Chairmanship of Mr. Parasmal Doshi, Whole Time Director of the Company, in order to conduct and review Corporate Social Responsibility activities in a prudent manner.

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility policy of the Company, initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year and details regarding the CSR Committee are set out in "Annexure-D" of this report as "Annual Report on CSR Activities". 4

Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at the link:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Corporate-Social-Responsibilitv-Policv.pdf

As an integral part of society, your Company considers social responsibility as an integral part of its business activities and endeavor to utilize allocable CSR budget for the benefit of society. The CSR Committee confirms that the implementation and monitoring of CSR Policy, is in compliance with CSR objectives and policy of the Company. For a detailed report on CSR please refer to "Annexure - D" to this board report.

VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Board has adopted Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The policy provides for a framework and process whereby concerns can be raised by its Employees and Directors to the management about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Code of conduct or legal or regulatory requirements incorrect or misrepresentation of any financial statements and have been outlined in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report. The policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors of the Company.

The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at the link : https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Vigil-Mechanism-Policy 06.05.2017.pdf

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in compliance of Regulation 19 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated the Nomination and Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Employees of the Company in order to pay equitable remuneration to Directors, KMPs and other Employees of the Company. The composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been given under Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report and Policy on Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Other Employees has been stated in "Annexure-E" set out to be part of Boards Report.

The policy may also be accessed on the Companys website at the link:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Policy-of-Remuneration-for-Directors-KMP-and-other- employees 21.08.2019.pdf

POLICY ON PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS AND RECORDS

Your Company has formulated a policy on Preservation of Documents and Records in accordance with Regulation 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Policy ensures that the Company complies with the applicable document retention laws, preservation of various statutory documents and also lays down minimum retention period for the documents and records in respect of which no retention period has been specified by any law/ rule/ regulation. The Policy also provides for the authority under which the disposal/destruction of documents and records after their minimum retention period can be carried out.

The said policy is available on the website of the Company at the link:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Policy-for-Preservation-of-Docs.pdf

POLICY ON DISCLOSURE OF MATERIAL EVENTS AND INFORMATION

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Policy on Determination of Materiality has been adopted by the Board to determine the events and information which are material in nature and are required to be disclosed to the concerned Stock Exchanges.

The said policy is available on the website of the Company at the link:

http://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Policv-for-Determination-of-Materialitv 30.06.2021.pdf

MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY POLICY

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation 16(1)(c) and Regulation 24 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated a Policy for Determining Material Subsidiaries.

The same has been hosted on the website of the Company at the link:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Policv-for-Material-Subsidiarv 15.05.2019.pdf

CODE FOR PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your Company has in place a Code for Prohibition of Insider Trading, under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, which lays down the process of trading in securities of the Company by the employees, designated persons and connected persons and to regulate, monitor and report trading by such employees and connected persons of the Company either on his/her own behalf or on behalf of any other person, on the basis of unpublished price sensitive information. The Company reviews the policy on need basis.

The Code for Prohibition of Insider Trading is available on the website of the Company at the link:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Code-for-Prohibition-of-Insider-Trading.pdf

CODE OF PRACTICES AND PROCEDURES FOR FAIR DISCLOSURE OF UNPUBLISHED PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION

Pursuant to Regulation 8(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Company has a Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information, with a view to lay down practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information that could impact price discovery in market for its securities.

The Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information is available on the website of the Company at the link:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Code-of-Practices-and-Procedures-for-Fair-Disclosure-of- > UPSI 17.01.2019.pdf

ARCHIVAL POLICY

The Company has formulated a policy for archival of its records under Regulation 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The policy deals with the retention and archival of corporate records of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The policy provides guidelines for archiving of corporate records and documents as statutorily required by the Company.

The Archival Policy is available on the website of the Company at the link:

https://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Archival-Policy 07112015.pdf

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your Company has zero tolerance policy in case of sexual harassment at workplace and is committed to provide a healthy environment to each and every employee of the Company. The Company has in place Policy against Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred as the "said Act") and rules made there under. As per the provisions of Section 4 of the said Act, the Board of Directors has constituted the Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") at the Registered Office and at all the Regional Offices of the Company to deal with the complaints received by the Company pertaining to gender discrimination and sexual harassment at workplace.

During the year under review, there were no such incidents in relation to Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

Your Company has also organized workshops and awareness programmes at regular intervals for sensitizing the employees with the provisions of the Act and orientation programmes for the Members of the ICC in the manner prescribed in the said Act.

The updated policy against Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace is available on the website of the Company at the link:

http://www.indothai.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Policy-Against-Sexual-Harrasment 12.02.2021.pdf

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company has formed the Audit Committee under the Chairmanship of Mr. Om Prakash Gauba. The composition of Audit Committee has been stated under Corporate Governance Report and forms an integral part of report.

All recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. The role of the Committee is to provide oversight of the financial reporting process, the audit process, the system of internal controls and compliance with laws. All possible measures are taken by the Committee to ensure the objectivity and independence of Independent Auditors.

HUMAN RESOURCE

Attracting, enabling and retaining talent have been the cornerstone of the Human Resource function and the results underscore the important role that human capital plays in critical strategic activities such as growth. A robust Talent Acquisition system enables the Company to balance unpredictable business demands with a predictable resource supply through organic and inorganic growth.

Your Company firmly believes that employees are the most valuable assets and key players of business success and sustained growth. Only with their participation we manage to achieve a healthy work culture, transparency in working, fair business practices and passion for efficiency. Thus, development of human resources at all levels is taken on priority to upgrade knowledge and skills of employees and sensitize them towards productivity, quality, cost reduction, safety and environment protection. The Companys ultimate objective is to create a strong and consistent team of employees wherein each link in the resource chain is as strong as the other. In view of this, various employee benefits, recreational and team building programs are conducted to enhance employee skills, motivation as also to foster team spirit.

Your Company also conducts in-house training programs to develop leadership as well as functional capabilities in order to meet future talent requirements and to enhance business operations. Industrial relations were cordial throughout the year. To ensure that the employees are at their productive best, we continue to work on simplifying the internal processes through collaborative efforts with our workforce.

MATERIAL CHANGES

Material Changes during the financial year 2021-22 :

During the year the company entered into a new line of business by incorporating a Subsidiary named Femto Green Hydrogen Limited. The Company is in the process of research & development of devices and electronic chips which * can be used in reducing pollution.

Material Changes after the end of financial year 2021-22 :

There were no material changes after the end of financial year 2021-22.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEE AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median of employees remuneration as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of the Boards Report under "Annexure-F" as Median Remuneration.

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the list of the top 10 employees in terms of remuneration forms part of the Boards Report under "Annexure-F".

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Companys Corporate Governance Practices are a reflection of the value system encompassing culture, policies and relationships with its stakeholders. Integrity and transparency are key to Corporate Governance Practices to ensure that the Company gain and retain the trust of its stakeholders at all times. Your Company is committed for highest standard of Corporate Governance in adherence of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges, a Report on Corporate Governance forms an integral part of this annual report. A Certificate from M/s Kaushal Ameta & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, confirming compliance by the Company of the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Regulation 34(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also annexed as "Annexure-G" to this Boards Report.

The details of Executive Director, liable to retire by rotation are made part in the Annexure to Notice of 28th AGM under Brief Profile of Directors seeking Re-Appointment as required under Regulation 36 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Being a Broking Company, we are not involved in any industrial or manufacturing activities and therefore, the Companys activities involve very low energy consumption and have no particulars to report regarding conservation of energy and technology absorption. However, efforts are made to further reduce energy consumption.

There has been no earnings and outgo in foreign exchange during the financial year 2021-22.

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith and forms part of this Report as "Annexure-H".

SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED

BY THE REGULATORS/ COURTS/ TRIBUNAL

During the financial year 2021-22, there were no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which affect the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

GENERAL

Other disclosures related to financial year 2021-22:

A. Your Company does not have any Employee Stock Option Scheme & Employee Stock Purchase Scheme for its Employees/Directors.

B. Your Company has not issued shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

C. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Director(s) of the Company received any remuneration or commission from any of the Subsidiaries of your Company.

D. The applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively, have been duly complied by your Company.

E. Your company has not made any application nor any proceeding is pending under insolvency and bankruptcy

code 2016.

F. Your company has not obtained One time settlement from the Bank or Financial Institution

GREEN INITIATIVE

Electronic copies of the Annual Report 2021-22 and the Notice of 28th AGM are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/depository participants(s). For members who have not registered their email addresses, were provided an opportunity to register the same. We strongly promote the purpose and intention behind Green Initiative, and accordingly the required processes and efforts have been made to encourage the shareholders to get their email addresses registered, so that Annual Reports, Notices and all other concerned information can be received by them.

APPRECIATIONS & ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude to Shareholders for the confidence reposed by them and thank all the Clients, Dealers, and other business associates for their contribution to your Companys growth. The Directors also wish to express their appreciation for the efficient and loyal services rendered by each and every employee, without whose whole-hearted efforts, the overall satisfactory performance would not have been possible.

Your Board expresses its gratitude for the assistance and co-operation extended by SEBI, BSE, NSE, MSEI, CDSL, NSDL, MCX, NCDEX, RBI, MCA, Central Government and Government of various States and other Regulatory Authorities including Local Governing Bodies. Your Board appreciates the precious support provided by the Auditors, Lawyers and Consultants. The Company will make every effort to meet the aspirations of its Shareholders.