Indo Thai Securities Ltd EGM

2,099.4
(0.03%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Indo Thai Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Sep 202411 Oct 2024
Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the exchange regarding preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) Proceeding of EGM 2/2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2024)
EGM10 May 20247 Jun 2024
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Indo Thai Securities Limited And Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 and approve Issue of Warrants on preferential basis along with list of allottees. Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on 7th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) Proceedings of EGM held on 7th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) Clarification on delayed submission of proceedings of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)

Indo Thai Sec.: Related News

No Record Found

