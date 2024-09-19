|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Sep 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Indo Thai Securities Limited has informed the exchange regarding preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) Proceeding of EGM 2/2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2024)
|EGM
|10 May 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Indo Thai Securities Limited And Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 and approve Issue of Warrants on preferential basis along with list of allottees. Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on 7th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) Proceedings of EGM held on 7th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) Clarification on delayed submission of proceedings of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)
