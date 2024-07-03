iifl-logo-icon 1
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd Share Price

318.4
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:49 AM

  • Open0
  • Day's High318.4
  • 52 Wk High369.8
  • Prev. Close312.2
  • Day's Low318.4
  • 52 Wk Low 97.35
  • Turnover (lac)8.01
  • P/E13.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.85
  • EPS23.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)794.78
  • Div. Yield0.47
No Records Found

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.77%

Institutions: 0.77%

Non-Institutions: 25.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.69

24.64

24.64

24.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

148.74

126.62

119.86

106.11

Net Worth

173.43

151.26

144.5

130.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

31.51

0.59

-27.46

-5.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

280.5

200.89

268.73

158.31

131.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

280.5

200.89

268.73

158.31

131.55

Other Operating Income

1.98

2.12

2.47

1.02

2.01

Other Income

34.09

12.47

3.09

2.5

1.57

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Krishna Kumar Karwa

Managing Director

Prakash Kacholia

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S K Saboo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R K Krishnamurthi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

G C Vasudeo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhalchandra Raul

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Satish Ugrankar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bharat Kumar Singh

Independent Director

HUTOKSHI ROHINTON WADIA

Additional Director

ANANTHA SUBRAHMANYA DHANANJAYA

Additional Director

Raunak Karwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd was incorporated on January 24, 1995 as a private limited company with the name Emkay Share and Stock Brokers Pvt Ltd. In October 2005, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Emkay Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. Thereafter, in June, 2008, the company changed their name from Emkay Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. The company was promoted by two enterprising Chartered Accountants, Krishnakumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia. The Company operates through Advisory and Transactional Services segment, which comprises broking and distribution of securities, investment banking and other related financial intermediation services. They have three wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Emkay Fincap Ltd, Emkay Commotrade Ltd and Emkay Insurance Brokers Ltd.In the year 1996, the company acquired the membership of BSE and commenced equity broking. In the year 1996, they got membership of NSE and commenced equity broking. In the year 2000, they executed first trade in Sensex Futures and Sensex Options. During the year 2005-06, Emkay Fincap Ltd became a subsidiary company. In January 5, 2006, the Emkay Commotrade Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company. In the year 2006, the company came out with the IPO and got listed on the BSE and the NSE. During the year 2006-07, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely Emkay Insurance Brokers Ltd. In September 2007, the companys s
Company FAQs

What is the Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹318.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd is ₹794.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd is 13.18 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd is ₹97.35 and ₹369.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd?

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.39%, 3 Years at 43.55%, 1 Year at 123.88%, 6 Month at 92.68%, 3 Month at 30.29% and 1 Month at -15.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.89 %
Institutions - 0.78 %
Public - 25.33 %

