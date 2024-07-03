Summary

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd was incorporated on January 24, 1995 as a private limited company with the name Emkay Share and Stock Brokers Pvt Ltd. In October 2005, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Emkay Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. Thereafter, in June, 2008, the company changed their name from Emkay Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. The company was promoted by two enterprising Chartered Accountants, Krishnakumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia. The Company operates through Advisory and Transactional Services segment, which comprises broking and distribution of securities, investment banking and other related financial intermediation services. They have three wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Emkay Fincap Ltd, Emkay Commotrade Ltd and Emkay Insurance Brokers Ltd.In the year 1996, the company acquired the membership of BSE and commenced equity broking. In the year 1996, they got membership of NSE and commenced equity broking. In the year 2000, they executed first trade in Sensex Futures and Sensex Options. During the year 2005-06, Emkay Fincap Ltd became a subsidiary company. In January 5, 2006, the Emkay Commotrade Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company. In the year 2006, the company came out with the IPO and got listed on the BSE and the NSE. During the year 2006-07, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely Emkay Insurance Brokers Ltd. In September 2007, the companys s

