SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹312.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.01
Day's High₹318.4
Day's Low₹318.4
52 Week's High₹369.8
52 Week's Low₹97.35
Book Value₹84.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)794.78
P/E13.18
EPS23.91
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.69
24.64
24.64
24.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.74
126.62
119.86
106.11
Net Worth
173.43
151.26
144.5
130.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
31.51
0.59
-27.46
-5.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
280.5
200.89
268.73
158.31
131.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
280.5
200.89
268.73
158.31
131.55
Other Operating Income
1.98
2.12
2.47
1.02
2.01
Other Income
34.09
12.47
3.09
2.5
1.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Krishna Kumar Karwa
Managing Director
Prakash Kacholia
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S K Saboo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R K Krishnamurthi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
G C Vasudeo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhalchandra Raul
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Satish Ugrankar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bharat Kumar Singh
Independent Director
HUTOKSHI ROHINTON WADIA
Additional Director
ANANTHA SUBRAHMANYA DHANANJAYA
Additional Director
Raunak Karwa
Reports by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd was incorporated on January 24, 1995 as a private limited company with the name Emkay Share and Stock Brokers Pvt Ltd. In October 2005, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Emkay Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. Thereafter, in June, 2008, the company changed their name from Emkay Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. The company was promoted by two enterprising Chartered Accountants, Krishnakumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia. The Company operates through Advisory and Transactional Services segment, which comprises broking and distribution of securities, investment banking and other related financial intermediation services. They have three wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Emkay Fincap Ltd, Emkay Commotrade Ltd and Emkay Insurance Brokers Ltd.In the year 1996, the company acquired the membership of BSE and commenced equity broking. In the year 1996, they got membership of NSE and commenced equity broking. In the year 2000, they executed first trade in Sensex Futures and Sensex Options. During the year 2005-06, Emkay Fincap Ltd became a subsidiary company. In January 5, 2006, the Emkay Commotrade Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company. In the year 2006, the company came out with the IPO and got listed on the BSE and the NSE. During the year 2006-07, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely Emkay Insurance Brokers Ltd. In September 2007, the companys s
Read More
The Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹318.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd is ₹794.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd is 13.18 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd is ₹97.35 and ₹369.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.39%, 3 Years at 43.55%, 1 Year at 123.88%, 6 Month at 92.68%, 3 Month at 30.29% and 1 Month at -15.56%.
