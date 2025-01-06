Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
31.51
0.59
-27.46
-5.7
Other operating items
Operating
31.51
0.59
-27.46
-5.7
Capital expenditure
-2.19
0.34
-13.3
0.41
Free cash flow
29.32
0.93
-40.76
-5.29
Equity raised
225.99
201.76
205.34
209.05
Investing
11.27
13.11
8.5
6.83
Financing
39.45
8.43
9.77
-8.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.41
Net in cash
306.03
224.24
182.85
207.2
