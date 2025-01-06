iifl-logo-icon 1
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

312.9
(0.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

Emk.Global Fin. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

31.51

0.59

-27.46

-5.7

Other operating items

Operating

31.51

0.59

-27.46

-5.7

Capital expenditure

-2.19

0.34

-13.3

0.41

Free cash flow

29.32

0.93

-40.76

-5.29

Equity raised

225.99

201.76

205.34

209.05

Investing

11.27

13.11

8.5

6.83

Financing

39.45

8.43

9.77

-8.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

5.41

Net in cash

306.03

224.24

182.85

207.2

