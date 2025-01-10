Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.69
24.64
24.64
24.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.74
126.62
119.86
106.11
Net Worth
173.43
151.26
144.5
130.73
Minority Interest
Debt
51.06
17.68
32.79
6.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.05
3.34
2.18
2.39
Total Liabilities
227.54
172.28
179.47
139.78
Fixed Assets
36.99
37.37
33.03
34.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
56.63
54.02
73.46
62.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.99
7.6
2.81
5.53
Networking Capital
-405.74
-233.12
-278.03
-256.7
Inventories
0
0
1.47
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
121.21
103.17
86
64.42
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
237.19
146.06
145.49
59.48
Sundry Creditors
-208.96
-117.27
-135.78
-116.59
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-555.18
-365.08
-375.21
-264.01
Cash
528.22
301.93
347.3
294.45
Total Assets
218.09
167.8
178.57
139.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.