Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results as on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results as on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 3 May 2024

EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024