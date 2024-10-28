iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

278.2
(-4.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Emk.Global Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results as on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results as on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20243 May 2024
EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

Emk.Global Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.