|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|-
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Recommended Dividend on Equity Share Capital for the Financial Year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share (i.e 15%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders.
