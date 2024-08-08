|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Intimation of date of Annual General Meeting and Notice of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 Scrutinizer Report along with E-Voting Results for the Resolution passed in the 30th AGM held on 08.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Outcome/Proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024) Transcript of 30th Annual General Meeting of Emkay Global Financial Services Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
