Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Share Price

271.8
(2.84%)
Mar 18, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

260.25

Prev. Close

264.3

Turnover(Lac.)

8,576.43

Day's High

283.4

Day's Low

260.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,493.75

P/E

10.41

EPS

26.15

Divi. Yield

4.76

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:21 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.75%

Non-Promoter- 36.94%

Institutions: 36.94%

Non-Institutions: 23.96%

Custodian: 1.33%

Share Price

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

62.36

62.47

61.98

50.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

156.86

Reserves

4,211.19

4,089.69

3,992.22

2,999.41

Net Worth

4,273.55

4,152.16

4,054.2

3,207

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

3,412.87

2,256.08

1,443.01

1,684.81

1,108.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,412.87

2,256.08

1,443.01

1,684.81

1,108.72

Other Operating Income

369

216.61

182.63

318.26

577.52

Other Income

64.44

37.25

9.39

2.7

2.51

View Annually Results

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sameer Gehlaut

Director

Rajiv Rattan

Director

Surabh K Mittal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Gagan Banga

Director

Aishwarya Katoch

Director

Shamsher Singh Ahlawat

Director

Karan Singh

Director

Prem Prakash Mirdha

Company Secretary

Amit Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged

Summary

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd is one of the Indias leading and fastest growing private sector financial services companies in India providing Home Loans, Consumer Vehicle Loans, Loans to SMEs and Business Loans. The company, along with their subsidiaries, is engaged in investing and finance related activities (investing in various subsidiaries, financing of loans and credit activities) and fee income, which mainly comprises of financial service related fee based advisory services income, selling of insurance products as a licensed corporate agent, and other related ancillary services.The company is also engaged in investment/ dealing in securities. Their financing activities include offering of various lending products, such as individual home mortgages and other housing loans; secured and unsecured commercial loans to SME; loans against shares; secured commercial vehicle and tractor loans, and loans to retail Indian investors subscribing to registered equity offerings.The company serves more than 500,000 customers across different financial products through their branch network, call centers & the internet. They have their presence in 140 locations in India, spread across 18 states and union territory. The company ranks among the top private sector financial services and banking groups in terms of net worth. They are amongst 68 companies constituting MSCI - Morgan Stanley India Index. Also, the company is part of CLSAs model portfolio of 30 Best Companies in Asia.Indiabu
