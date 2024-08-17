Summary

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd is one of the Indias leading and fastest growing private sector financial services companies in India providing Home Loans, Consumer Vehicle Loans, Loans to SMEs and Business Loans. The company, along with their subsidiaries, is engaged in investing and finance related activities (investing in various subsidiaries, financing of loans and credit activities) and fee income, which mainly comprises of financial service related fee based advisory services income, selling of insurance products as a licensed corporate agent, and other related ancillary services.The company is also engaged in investment/ dealing in securities. Their financing activities include offering of various lending products, such as individual home mortgages and other housing loans; secured and unsecured commercial loans to SME; loans against shares; secured commercial vehicle and tractor loans, and loans to retail Indian investors subscribing to registered equity offerings.The company serves more than 500,000 customers across different financial products through their branch network, call centers & the internet. They have their presence in 140 locations in India, spread across 18 states and union territory. The company ranks among the top private sector financial services and banking groups in terms of net worth. They are amongst 68 companies constituting MSCI - Morgan Stanley India Index. Also, the company is part of CLSAs model portfolio of 30 Best Companies in Asia.Indiabu

