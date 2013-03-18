Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
37.75%
37.8%
37.01%
37.03%
35.24%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
36.94%
35.8%
40.58%
38.13%
37.25%
Non-Institutions
23.96%
24.98%
21.31%
23.79%
26.81%
Total Non-Promoter
60.9%
60.79%
61.89%
61.92%
64.06%
Custodian
1.33%
1.4%
1.08%
1.03%
0.68%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.