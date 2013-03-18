Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
62.36
62.47
61.98
50.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
156.86
Reserves
4,211.19
4,089.69
3,992.22
2,999.41
Net Worth
4,273.55
4,152.16
4,054.2
3,207
Minority Interest
Debt
19,533.45
16,588.02
6,945.87
6,370.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.79
1.53
4.81
22.78
Total Liabilities
23,807.79
20,741.71
11,004.88
9,600.34
Fixed Assets
37.82
36.07
40.28
40.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,486.93
3,465.27
1,002.21
1,373.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
99.6
70.18
37.38
51.08
Networking Capital
17,083.66
15,254.63
8,889.24
5,883.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
20.41
0.96
13.83
0.65
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18,515.71
16,317.55
9,959.45
6,282.3
Sundry Creditors
-1.51
-0.91
-1.9
-1.73
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,450.95
-1,062.97
-1,082.14
-398.07
Cash
4,099.78
1,915.56
1,035.77
2,251.46
Total Assets
23,807.79
20,741.71
11,004.88
9,600.34
