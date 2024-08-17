Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
1,147.76
1,119.47
972.2
949.27
875.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,147.76
1,119.47
972.2
949.27
875.01
Other Operating Income
62.88
53.35
67.33
159.36
87.19
Other Income
9.95
11.16
16.9
13.07
9.61
Total Income
1,220.59
1,183.98
1,056.43
1,121.7
971.81
Total Expenditure
120.2
126.4
128.23
183.62
123.05
PBIDT
1,100.39
1,057.58
928.2
938.08
848.76
Interest
665.45
665.4
574.03
560.58
511.6
PBDT
434.94
392.18
354.17
377.5
337.16
Depreciation
2.01
3.05
2.24
2.35
2.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
105.76
85.54
84.28
72.14
84.88
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
327.17
303.59
267.65
303.01
250.05
Minority Interest After NP
3.63
4.48
2.55
0.45
2.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
323.56
299.14
265.12
302.59
247.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
323.56
299.14
265.12
302.59
247.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.37
9.59
8.5
9.64
7.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
275
400
0
0
300
Equity
62.49
62.41
62.4
62.36
62.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,44,77,696
19,40,75,120
19,65,16,816
19,63,32,288
20,16,46,864
Public Shareholding (%)
62.24
62.19
62.99
62.97
64.75
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
11,79,72,280
11,79,72,280
11,54,72,280
11,54,72,280
10,97,55,120
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
37.76
37.81
37.01
37.03
35.25
PBIDTM(%)
95.87
94.47
95.47
98.82
97
PBDTM(%)
37.89
35.03
36.42
39.76
38.53
PATM(%)
28.5
27.11
27.53
31.92
28.57
