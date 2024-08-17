iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

271.8
(2.84%)
Mar 18, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

3,239.43

2,450.6

1,571.27

1,050.6

1,223.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,239.43

2,450.6

1,571.27

1,050.6

1,223.86

Other Operating Income

183.55

222.64

139.03

151.08

525.61

Other Income

38

51.36

27.27

5.46

2.2

Total Income

3,461

2,724.62

1,737.57

1,207.17

1,751.68

Total Expenditure

374.82

411.6

402.94

417.54

499.22

PBIDT

3,086.17

2,313.02

1,334.64

789.63

1,252.46

Interest

1,904.88

1,359.47

579.29

469.8

783.46

PBDT

1,181.3

953.53

755.34

319.82

469.01

Depreciation

7.3

6.75

7.42

6.11

6.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

275.58

243.42

233.13

100.59

107.43

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

898.4

703.35

514.78

213.11

354.67

Minority Interest After NP

10.64

7.88

8.06

6.09

6.21

Net Profit after Minority Interest

887.82

695.54

506.72

207.02

348.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

887.82

695.54

506.72

207.02

348.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

28.45

22.35

16.32

6.9

13.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

675

300

0

0

0

Equity

62.49

62.27

62.15

61.97

50.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

19,44,77,696

20,16,46,864

21,02,60,128

21,95,59,440

14,23,41,056

Public Shareholding (%)

62.24

64.75

67.65

70.84

56.11

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

11,79,72,280

10,97,55,120

10,05,55,120

7,53,68,616

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

67.76

35.25

32.34

24.31

0

PBIDTM(%)

95.26

94.38

84.94

75.15

102.33

PBDTM(%)

36.46

38.91

48.07

30.44

38.32

PATM(%)

27.73

28.7

32.76

20.28

28.98

