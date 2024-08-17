Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
3,239.43
2,450.6
1,571.27
1,050.6
1,223.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,239.43
2,450.6
1,571.27
1,050.6
1,223.86
Other Operating Income
183.55
222.64
139.03
151.08
525.61
Other Income
38
51.36
27.27
5.46
2.2
Total Income
3,461
2,724.62
1,737.57
1,207.17
1,751.68
Total Expenditure
374.82
411.6
402.94
417.54
499.22
PBIDT
3,086.17
2,313.02
1,334.64
789.63
1,252.46
Interest
1,904.88
1,359.47
579.29
469.8
783.46
PBDT
1,181.3
953.53
755.34
319.82
469.01
Depreciation
7.3
6.75
7.42
6.11
6.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
275.58
243.42
233.13
100.59
107.43
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
898.4
703.35
514.78
213.11
354.67
Minority Interest After NP
10.64
7.88
8.06
6.09
6.21
Net Profit after Minority Interest
887.82
695.54
506.72
207.02
348.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
887.82
695.54
506.72
207.02
348.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.45
22.35
16.32
6.9
13.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
675
300
0
0
0
Equity
62.49
62.27
62.15
61.97
50.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,44,77,696
20,16,46,864
21,02,60,128
21,95,59,440
14,23,41,056
Public Shareholding (%)
62.24
64.75
67.65
70.84
56.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
11,79,72,280
10,97,55,120
10,05,55,120
7,53,68,616
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
67.76
35.25
32.34
24.31
0
PBIDTM(%)
95.26
94.38
84.94
75.15
102.33
PBDTM(%)
36.46
38.91
48.07
30.44
38.32
PATM(%)
27.73
28.7
32.76
20.28
28.98
