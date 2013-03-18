Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
INDIABULLS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
For the purpose of the Management Discussion and Analysis, Indiabulls
Financial Services Limited (IBFSL) is defined as the consolidated entity
consisting of the standalone parent; the wholly-owned subsidiary Indiabulls
Housing Finance Limited(IHFL)and other subsidiaries. The terms the company
and Indiabulls also refer to the consolidated entity. HFC and NBFC refers
to Housing Finance Company and Non Banking Finance Company respectively.
Economic Scenario:
For the Indian economy, FY 2012 was a year of recovery interrupted. The
sovereign debt crisis in the Euro zone intensified, political turmoil in
Middle East injected widespread uncertainty, crude oil prices rose, an
earthquake struck Japan and the overall gloom refused to lift.
The global crisis has affected our country. Indias Gross Domestic Product
(GDP) is estimated to grow by 6.9 per cent in 2011-12, after having grown
at the rate of 8.4 per cent in each of the two preceding years. Though
India has been able to limit the adverse impact of this slowdown on our
economy, this years performance has been disappointing. But it is also a
fact that in any cross-country comparison, India still remains among the
front runners in economic growth.
For the better part of the past two years, India had to battle near double-
digit headline inflation. The monetary and fiscal policy response during
this period was geared towards taming domestic inflationary pressures. A
tight monetary policy impacted investment and consumption growth. The
fiscal policy had to absorb expanded outlays on subsidies and duty
reductions to limit the pass-through of higher fuel prices to consumers. As
a result growth moderated and the fiscal balance deteriorated.
However, with agriculture and services continuing to perform well, Indias
slowdown can be attributed almost entirely to weak industrial growth.
Numerous indicators suggest that the economy is now turning around. There
are signs of recovery in coal, fertilizers, cement and electricity sectors.
These are core sectors that have an impact on the entire economy. Indian
manufacturing appears to be on the cusp of a revival.
Industry overview:
The home loan industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth
rate of 15.7% from FY-12 to FY-16 on a large base of over Rs. 6 lacs
crores. The expected growth in the low risk home loan industry gives
opportunity for Indiabulls to sustain current growth in its mortgage
finance business. HFCs continue to play a critical role in making home
loans accessible to a wider set of Indias population with their keen
understanding of customer needs, HFCs remain focused on product innovation
and customization alongwith investments in Legal and Technical appraisal
skill sets -factors that help them gain an edge over banks while
maintaining their niche positioning.
The recent trends of strong growth and improving asset quality and
profitability are likely to continue strengthening the credit risk profiles
of HFCs over the medium term.
Business Review:
Indiabulls Financial Services Limited(IBFSL)is one of Indias largest
lending operations with total consolidated loan assets on a managed basis
of Rs. 275,212 million as at March 31, 2012. Indiabulls lending business,
is primarily focused on mortgage loans with specific emphasis on Home Loans
to the salaried segment, through its HFC wholly owned subsidiary IHFL. The
company also provides other loans like Loan against Residential Properties
for home improvement and to small businesses, Commercial Vehicle Loans, and
Corporate Loans for housing projects. Indiabulls has a presence in 180
locations in India, spread across 18 states and union territories. Over the
past several years, Indiabulls has expanded its branch network, focusing on
geographical areas that are of greater relevance to the products it offers.
The company generates its revenues through the following activities:
Financing activities:
Indiabulls is primarily a mortgage loan provides with focus on Home Loans
to the salaried segment through IHFL. The company also provides other loans
like Loans against Residential Properties for home improvement and to small
businesses, Commercial Vehicle Loans, and Corporate Loans for housing
projects. The customers repay the loans through regular payment which also
include interest on the loan amount outstanding. The financing activity
generates revenues from these interest payments made by our borrowers.
Fee-based activities:
Such activities involve selling life insurance policies, pension plans and
other financial products by Indiabulls in its capacity as corporate agent
for insurance companies and syndication of loans. Fee based activities
generate revenues from fees-and commissions paid on each such policy or
product sold by Indiabulls. Processing fees are also charged as a
percentage of the disbursed amount.
Indiabulls recorded a total income of Rs. 38,464.20 million for the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2012 vs. Rs. 25,099.56 million for the prior fiscal
year.
The profitability of the Company increased to Rs. 10,064.63 million for the
fiscal year March 31, 2012 as against Rs. 7,509.23 million for the prior
fiscal year.
Business Strengths:
The Company believes that its success in becoming one of Indias leading
financial services companies has been driven by the following:
Stable and Long-term Liability Mix:
The Company has seen a continuing improvement in its liability profile and
this has been a major area of success for the Company in FY 2011-12. As of
March 31, 2012, 66% of the Companys borrowings come from bank loans. During
the year, the Company raised 5-yr. and 10-yr. term loans from the banks/
Financial Institutions. A further 24% of the borrowings are in the form of
Bonds. Dependence on short-term debt has substantially reduced and now
constitutes only 1 0% of the total borrowings.
An Asset Base of High-Quality Secured Assets:
With strong focus on mortgage loans, the Company has been able to build a
book of long-term, low-risk secured assets. As a consequence the company
has witnessed a steady growth in its asset base at a quarterly average of
appx. Rs. 2,000 crores over the course of last 10 quarters. The NPAs have
also continuously declined with Gross NPA at 0.79% and Net NPA at 0.33% as
of March 31 st, 201 2. This is the 8th consecutive quarter end at which the
percentage of NPAs have been lower than the corresponding quarter in the
previous year.
Improved Credit Rating:
IBFSLs long term facilities have been assigned the rating of AA+ by CARE,
signifying high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of debt
obligations. The Companys short term facilities have been assigned the
rating of Al + by CRISIL, considered to have very strong degree of safety
regarding timely payment of financial obligations - such instruments carry
lowest credit risk. The rating factors in strong business growth of the
Company with focus on the relatively safer asset class of mortgage loans,
improvement in maturity profile of its liabilities with lower dependence on
short term borrowings and improvement in profitability.
ISO 9001:2008 Certification:
In recognition of maintenance of quality Document Management Process, the
Company was awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification by OSS Certification
Services, a JAS-ANZ (Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New
Zealand) accredited certification body.
Experienced Senior Management Team:
Indiabulls management team has a very successful track record and many
years of experience in the Financial Services domain. The team, many of
whose members have been with the Company for over 5 years, have several
years of lending experience with some of the countrys largest banks and
financial institutions. The senior management team started most of the
Companys core functions and have steered them through the challenges the
Company has faced over the years. Apart from their core roles, each of the
senior management team members contribute to setting the overall direction
of the Company and keep the same in mind when running their individual
teams.
The team has a continuous and strong focus on improving the risk profile of
the Company. The management promotes a results-oriented culture that
rewards employees on the basis of merit.
Focused Distribution Network:
The financial year 2011-12, saw the Company tailoring its branch network to
be in closer alignment with its business strategy. In keeping with the
focus on Home Loans, the company opened many well-appointed, accessible
branches with an aim to nurture long-term customer relationships.
Indiabulls today has a presence in 180 locations in India, spread across 18
states and union territories. The company has a well trained, in house
Direct Sales team of over 1,400 people to promptly attend to prospective
customers.
Strong Brand Recognition:
IBFSL is one of Indias leading companies and has strong brand recognition
within India, which helps attract new, potential clients. The Company has
established a network of easily-accessible branches across 180 locations
throughout India, and the wide presence of these branches further enhances
its brand recognition with prospective clients.
Business Strategy:
Indiabulls lending business aims to continue to grow as a leading Home
Loans provided and build a stable, secure and sustainable business that is
focused on maximizing growth opportunities within the financial services
industry. It is our intention to adopt a cautious approach while
maintaining high growth rates and profitability in all our business
segments. The Company focuses on operational excellence, prudent credit
policies, adequate fraud control, and a rigorous collection mechanism.
Indiabulls is one of Indias Leading Home Loan Provides:
A growing populating and a rapidly expanding economy have led to a
sustained demand for home ownership. This demand is further driven by
changes in demographic profile including increase in the rate of household
formation due to structural shift from joint family system to nuclear
family, rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income levels due to
decrease in marginal tax rates and increase in total income levels of the
Indian middle class.
IBFSLs dependence on diversified and long term liabilities and reduced
cost of funding makes it competitive on offering home loans to customers.
Within the Home Loans segment, the Company is particularly focused on
offering loans at competitive rates to the salaried segment, especially
loan amounts of up to Rs. 25 Lacs.
With the objective of growing the home loan business, we have in place a
direct selling team of more than 1400 people. We are leveraging IBFSLs
existing extensive branch network & opening new locations strategically so
that we are closer to our customers.
Indiabulls has been one of the most widely recognized success stories of
Indian economy in the past decade. Expanding our home loans business
successfully and profitably not only helps in meeting the genuine demand
from millions of aspiring home owners but also allows us to positively
contribute to the Indian growth story.
Continue to Grow our Client Base and Maintain a High-quality Loan
Portfolio:
The Company is focused on long term low risk secured lending, such as
mortgage-backed loans and commercial vehicle financing. As the Company
continues to grow its client base, it shall maintain its focus on secured
lending to lower risk segments in order to maintain a high-quality loan
portfolio and minimize client delinquencies and defaults.
Continue to Pursue a Stable Liability Mix:
Because IBFSL is a non-deposit taking NBFC, it relies on short, mid and
long-term funding from banks, NBFCs and bonds and Commercial Paper market.
The Company has sufficient funds to meet the short-term funding needs. The
Company continues to identify various alternative sources of funding to
maintain a low cost of funds.
Maintain Strict Risk Management Policies for our Loan Portfolio:
The Company is focused on building a large loan portfolio with minimum
delinquency risk. Therefore, it will continue to maintain strict risk
management standards to reduce delinquency risks and promote a robust
recovery process.
Perceived Business Risks:
The Companys business activities expose it to a variety of risks including
liquidity risk and interest rate risk. Identification and management of
these risks are essential to its success and financial soundness.
Real Estate Industry:
With a high economic growth rate, increasing urbanization, growing demand
for commercial and residential spaces; the real estate industry witnesses a
continually changing landscape. The sector is particularly sensitive to
interest rate movements, credit availability and land acquisition, building
& construction norms. While the supply side is characterized by long-
gestation periods and exposed to execution and financing risks, the demand
side is sharply affected by prevailing interest rates and buyers
expectation of price movements. The Companys disbursals are directly
linked to credit off take that funds new real estate purchases and as such
is exposed to the factors laid out above.
Human Resources:
IBFSL firmly believes that its employees are key to driving performance and
developing competitive advantage. The emphasis has been on proper
recruitment of talent and empowerment while devoting resources for their
continuous development.
The Companys approach is to unlock the people potential while continuously
developing their functional, operational and behavioral competencies. The
Company aims to build a team of dedicated employees who work with passion,
zeal and a sense of belongingness and play a defining role in significantly
accelerating the growth and transformation of the Company.
It is in continuation of this process that the Company has in place an
Employee Stock Option Schemes which aims at rewarding and nurturing talent
so that the Company gets to retain the best talent in the industry.
Internal Control Systems:
The Company has adequate system of internal controls for business
processes, with regard to operations, financial reporting, fraud control,
compliance with applicable laws and regulations, etc. Regular internal
audits and checks ensure that responsibilities are executed effectively.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy
and effectiveness of internal control systems and suggests improvement for
strengthening the existing control system in view of changing business
needs from time to time.
Indiabulls CSR Initiative - Drug Access Program for cancer patients in
partnership with Novartis:
As part of our deep commitment to social causes, Indiabulls has taken up
this noble project named Novartis Oncology Access (NOA) in partnership
with Novartis (manufacturer of drugs) & Max foundation (NGO). We as the
financial partner are helping them assess actual income of patient & family
& based on assessed income; recommend the drugs donation slab as per
approved guidelines & SOP
NOA program:
The NOA program is a drug access program to help patients, for the
treatment of Ph+ chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase,
accelerated phase and the blast crisis, who cannot afford to pay for the
entire treatment cost. This program is run by Novartis along with its
partner Physicians, who enroll patients under this program after diagnosis.
The MAX Foundation, an independent NGO, assists patients throughout the
program in completing formalities & procurement of medicines. The Company,
as a NOA partner performs the task of local credit evaluation agency which
works as an independent and unbiased body for the financial analysis and
assessment of the patient and his family members earning capacity to
ascertain their affordability of the medical expenses on such critical
disease, as per standard operating procedure (SOP) prescribed by Novartis
based on the WHO guidelines for drug donation programs. Based on the family
composite Income a suitable donation decision is given.
Contactability:
Indiabulls has designated a dedicated Help-Line Number: 022 30491720 that
will receive patient calls during office hours (9:00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.) for
it to handle in-bound calls in response only to queries regarding the
submission of requirements for the NOA. For any medical or clinical
queries, the Company refer patients to their treating physician.
Cautionary Statement:
Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either
expressed or implied.
The Company is not under any obligation to publicly amend, modify or revise
any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments,
information or events.