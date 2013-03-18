Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Merged Share Price directors Report
INDIABULLS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Shareholders,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 13th Annual Report together
with the audited statement of accounts of the Company for the financial
year ended March 31, 2012.
Financial Results:
The highlights of the financial results of the Company for the financial
year ended March 31, 2012.
(Amount in Rs.)
For the year ended For the year ended
March 31, 2012 March 31, 2011
Profit before Depreciation 9,402,771,554 8,002,196,292
Less:
Depreciation and
amortization expenses 79,102,215 93,452,717
Profit before Tax 9,323,669,339 7,908,743,575
Less:
Provision for Tax 2,085,752,961 1,821,833,936
Profit after Tax 7,237,916,378 6,086,909,639
Add brought forward balance 1,636,315,518 1,185,525,465
Amount available for
appropriation 8,874,231,896 7,272,435,104
Appropriation:
Proposed Final Dividend on
Equity Shares 2,182,631,997 1,555,132,650
Interim Dividend paid on
Equity Shares 1,867,243,668 1,552,642,450
Dividend for previous year
on Equity Shares issued after
the year 715,890 1,806,605
end pursuant to ESOPS Allotment
Corporate Dividend Tax on:
Proposed Final dividend on
Equity Shares 354,077,476 252,281,394
Interim Dividend on Equity
Shares 302,913,604 257,874,504
Dividend for previous year on
Equity Shares issued after the
year 116,135 300,055
end pursuant to ESOPS Allotment
Transfer to General Reserve 723,800,000 608,700,000
Transfer to Special Reserve
(U/s 36(l)(viii) of the Income
Tax Act, 700,000,000 190,000,000
1961)
Transfer to Reserve Fund (U/s
45-IC of RBI Act, 1 934) 1,447,583,276 1,217,381,928
Balance of Profit Carried Forward 1,295,149,850 1,636,315,518
BUSINESS UPDATE:
* Return on Equity (RoE) has grown to 20.35%. The Company intends to
further improve RoE by maintaining a steady business growth.
* 350% final dividend of Rs.7/- per share of face value of Rs. 2/- has been
proposed. With this, the total dividend for FY 2011-12 (including interim
dividend of Rs. 6/- already paid) is Rs. 13/- per share of face value of
Rs.2/- amounting to 650%, total outflow of Rs. 470.7 Cr. (inclusive of
Dividend Distribution Tax).
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
Asset Growth:
* Assets have grown at a quarterly average of approx. Rs. 2,000 Cr. over
the course of the last 10 quarters.
* Net Interest Income continues to steadily increase on the back of steady
asset growth from long-duration mortgages.
Asset Composition:
* Home loans, which forms the majority of incremental disbursals, are
disbursed at an average ticket size of Rs. 23 lacs; average LTV of 64% at
origination, for an average term of about 14 years.
* Long-term, low-risk mortgage loans contribution remains steady at 71% of
the total assets.
HOME LOANS: STREAMLINED LOAN FULFILLMENT:
* In FY 2012, the companys document management system received the ISO
certification (ISO 9001:2008).
* The company continues to grow its branch network and now has 180 branches
spread across the country.
* The company has a well-trained, in-house Direct Sales Team of over 1,400
people to promptly attend to prospective customers.
IMPROVING LIABILITY PROFILE:
* In keeping with its stated strategy, the company continues to maintain
healthy levels of liquidity with cash and bank balances and current
investments adding up to Rs. 5,975.62 Cr. at the end of FY 11-12
* Funds raised through bonds have grown to Rs. 6,167 Cr. in Mar 2012, up
from Rs. 3,903 Cr. in Mar 2011.
* The company has further reduced its reliance on short-term money to 10%
of total borrowings, well within its target limit of 15%
DIVERSIFIED BORROWING PROGRAM:
* Amongst its lenders, the company now counts 67 strong relationships: 23
PSU banks, 15 Private and Foreign banks and 29 other Mutual Funds,
Provident Funds, Pension Funds and Insurance Companies.
IMPROVING COST-INCOME RATIO:
* The company continues to witness improving operational efficiency, with
the cost to income ratio further declining to below 19%.
* Going forward the company expects the Cost/ Income ratio to improve
further.
STABLE ASSET QUALITY:
* Low Gross and Net NPA levels as low-risk mortgage portfolio increases the
asset base, while contributing very low incremental delinquencies.
* The total provision pool, including floating and standard asset
provisions, stood at Rs. 329.83 Cr. as on March 31, 2012, compared to
Rs.219.74 Cr. on March 31, 2011.
INCOME SOURCES:
* Interest Income contributes significantly to the total income. Its
contribution has increased on account of sustained asset book growth due to
long-term mortgage loans.
* Fee Income continues to be a significant income stream for the company.
* Improving recoveries from written off assets and misc. income, has led to
Other Income maintaining its contribution to the total income.
Sale of Loans:
During the year, the Company, under the assignment agreement route sold
individual loans to different Banks/Fls.
As at 31st March, 2012, total loans outstanding in respect of loans sold
stood at Rs.2,175.21 Crores. The Company Continue to service the loans sold
under these transactions and is entitled to the residual interest on the
loan sold. The residual interest on the individual loans sold is 3.85% per
annum.
The residual income on the loans sold is being recognized over the life of
the underlying loans and not on an upfront basis. Issues through which
loans have been sold have been rated by external agencies and carry a
rating indicating a high degree of safety.
Loan Book:
As at March 31, 2012, the company is having the Assets under Management
(AUM) of Rs. 27,521.23 Crores as against Rs. 19,824.86 Crores in the
previous year and the loan book stood at Rs 25,346.03 Crores as against
Rs.19,430.67 crores in the previous year.
Subordinated Debt:
During the year, the Company raised Rs. 211.30 Crores through the issue of
long-term Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Debentures. The
Subordinated Debt was assigned a AA+ rating from both, CARE and Brickwork
Ratings.
As at March 31, 2012, the Companys outstanding subordinated debt stood at
Rs. 211.30 crores. The debt is subordinated to present and future senior
indebtedness of the Company and has been assigned the rating by CARE and
Brickworks Ratings. Based on the balance term to maturity, as at March 31,
2012, Rs. 211.30 Crores of the book value of subordinated debt is
considered as Tier II under the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) and National Housing Bank (NHB) for the purpose of capital
adequacy computation.
Non Convertible Debentures (NCD):
During the year, the Company issued NCD amounting to Rs. 3,079.00 crores on
a private placement basis. The Corporations NCD issue have been listed on
the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the NSE and have been assigned a AA+
rating from both CARE and Brickwork Ratings. As at March 31, 2012, NCD
outstanding stood at Rs. 6,166.50 Crores.
Loans from Banks:
During the year, the Company raised term loans amounting to Rs. 5,350.00
Crores from commercial banks. The Company further raised Rs. 75.00 crores
from the banking sector as FCNR(B) loans.
The Companys long-term bank loan facilities continue to enjoy a rating of
AA+, signifying high degree of safety for timely servicing of debt
obligations and its short-term bank loan facilities continue to enjoy a
rating of Al + signifying highest degree of safety for timely servicing of
debt obligations.
Non Performing Loans:
Gross non-performing loans as at March 31, 2012 amounted to Rs. 218.78
crores. This is equivalent to 0.79% of the portfolio (as against 1.03% in
the previous year). This is the 8th consecutive quarter end at which the
percentage of non-performing loans have been lower than the corresponding
quarter in the previous year.
Regulatory Guidelines/Amendments:
The Company has complied with RBI directions regarding Accounting Standards
Prudential norms for asset classification, income recognition,
provisioning, capital adequacy and credit rating. During the year, National
Housing Bank (NHB) has scrapped and abolished the pre-payment penalty on
per-closure of home loans, in a situation where the housing loan is on
floating interest rate basis and is per-closed through any source and where
the housing loan is on fixed interest rate basis and is per-closed through
own source.
Risk Management Framework:
The Company has risk management framework, which provides for the mechanism
for risk assessment and mitigation. The Risk Management Committee of the
Company comprising members of its senior management reviewed the risk
associated with the business of the Company, its root causes, efficacy of
the measures taken to mitigate the same, four times during the year. The
Company also has a robust mechanism to ensure an ongoing review of systems,
policies, processes and procedures to adopt changes.
Codes and Standards:
The Fair Practices Code (FPC) framed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeks
to promote good and fair practices by setting minimum standards in dealing
with customers while doing lending business. RBI during the year issued the
revised guidelines on FPC. The Board reviewed and approved the suitable
amendments in existing FPC and put in place a mechanism to monitor and
review adherence to the modified FPC.
Marketing and Distribution:
Focused marketing activities were conducted covering both Above the Line
(ATL) & Below the line (BTL) campaigns such as Print Ads. Hoardings, FM
Jingles, TV Ads (ATL) & Below the line activities covering festive
specific campaign at regional level, hosting of service desk at corporate /
builders end etc. Customer awareness programs are hosted with Money Life
foundation wherein conclaves being conducted to educate the end user about
the Mortgage Market. Regular mailers are sent named as Know Your Loan to
our existing customers. This letter talks about various attributes such as
ROI trend, Prepayment clause, Balance transfers, Market conditions etc. To
keep the customer educated all the times, bulk SMS & e-mailers are sent on
real time basis.
Cross Selling and Distribution of Financial Products and Services:
State of the Art Customer Care set up is helping continuous facilitation to
the customers by resolving their queries and taking care of any further
loan requirements. Survey calling is also helping in continuous process
improvement & creating customer referral as the outcome. In the last
financial year more than 20 offices got opened which has increased our
presence through 180 branches spread across more than 60 cities. All our
offices are located in the main commercial hubs of a city which is
resulting in ease to locate the office and increasing customer walk ins at
the branch.
Training and Human Resource Management:
We have hired 120 management graduates in the last year & recently hiring
has been done for more than 115 Chartered Accountants & Management
graduates from esteemed college located PAN India. This talent pool is
creating platform for delivering better & skilled services to our esteemed
customers. Trainings for more than 1400 employees were conducted in the
last financial year covering various aspects such as Sales excellence,
Customer Service, Team Building, Credit Risk, System and process, Train the
Trainer, etc. We have a state of art facility spread over 25,000 sq. ft. at
our corporate office at Parel, Mumbai, wherein the periodic trainings
sessions have been organized by the Training Dept.
INDIAN MORTGAGE MARKET:
Mortgages % of GDP:
* Lower mortgage penetration compared to Asian peers implies huge
opportunity for growth.
* Mortgage/GDP ratio is expected to improve to 12% by FY 15.
HOME LOAN PORTFOLIO GROWTH:
* Home loan industry to grow at 15.7% CAGR from FY 12 to FY 16 on a large
base of more than Rs.6,00,000 Crores.
* Indian Home Loans market is characterized by low Average LTVs of 65-70%
and predominantly first-time home loan borrowers, implying significant
borrower equity and end-use towards self-occupied residential property.
* The expected growth in the home loan Industry gives opportunity for the
Company to sustain current growth in its mortgage business.
FACTORS DRIVING MORTGAGE DEMAND:
* Tax incentives have lowered the effective interest rates of mortgages for
a home loan of Rs.20 Lacs, tenor of 15 years and interest rate of
10.75%p.a, the effective rate post tax incentives is 6.75% p.a.
* Increase in the disposable income in tandem with the property prices have
kept the affordability at 5 times the annual income.
* Increasing urbanization and demographic evolutions will result in 40% of
Indian population residing in cities by 2030, up from current rate of 31 %
as per the report published by the McKinsey Global Institute
* Current urban housing shortage is 26.53 million units as per the report
published by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation
DIVIDEND:
In keeping with the Companys policy to reward its shareholders, the Board
of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7/- per
share on the face value of Rs. 2/- per share i.e. 350%, for the financial
year 2011-2012. This is in addition to the interim dividend @ Rs. 6/- per
share (300%), declared on October 21, 2011. Thereby total dividend paid/
recommended for the said financial year is Rs. 13/- per share. (650%). The
final dividend, if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, would be
paid to those members whose names appear in the Companys Register of
Members as on the book closure date, appearing in the notice convening the
Annual General Meeting which forms a part of the Annual Report and to all
those members whose names appear as beneficial owners in the records of the
Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited and Central
Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the said date.
SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT DURING THE YEAR:
Reverse Merger with Housing Finance Company:
* The Board has decided to restructure the business of Indiabulls Financial
Services Limited (IBFSL) by way of its reverse merger with its wholly owned
subsidiary, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL), a Housing Finance
Company (HFC) registered with NHB.
* Majority of the existing and incremental business of IBFSL relates to
housing finance and all other companies with similar asset profile and
business are already licensed as HFCs.
* Amalgamation with IHFL will consolidate the capital available to the
merged HFC entity, enabling it to steadily grow its mortgage loans
business.
* Consequent to the Scheme becoming effective, upon sanction by Honble
High Court of Delhi and other regulatory and stockholder approvals, the
shareholders of IBFSL will get 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 21- each of IHFL
for every 1 (one) equity share of Rs. II- each held by them in IBFSL. The
appointed date of the Amalgamation is April 1, 2012.
Launch of Indiabulls Mutual Fund:
Indiabulls Mutual Fund, sponsored by your Company went live on 24th
October, 2011 and garnered more than Rs. 1,100 crores in its first scheme
called Indiabulls Liquid Fund. It has built strong AUM base of around
Rs.2300 Cr. in the span of 6 months, and achieved March end Average AUM
ranking of 31 out of total 44 AMCs. By the end of March 2012, it had
launched Liquid fund, Ultra Short Term Fund, Blue chip Equity Fund and 2
FMPs, and is planning to launch 5-6 new schemes during the financial year
2012-13.
Launch of IB Home finder:
IB Home finder an on-line property search portal, presently with a showcase
of over 1 600 Projects, was launched by the Company in December 2011 to
facilitate its customer to locate and identify property as per their
requirement. It provides various property options, among which most of them
are per-approved projects of Indiabulls HFC and provide choice of houses
and home finance under one roof. It also provides platform for the
Developers in showcasing their Projects. IB home finder has currently tied
up with over 550 Developers across India with presence in more than 7
cities covering major metro towns - Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad,
Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai.
Indiabulls CSR Initiative - Drug Access Program for cancer patients in
partnership with Novartis:
As part of our deep commitment to social causes, Indiabulls has taken up
this noble project named Novartis Oncology Access (NOA) in partnership
with Novartis (manufacturer of drugs) & Max foundation (NGO). We as the
financial partner are helping them assess actual income of patient & family
& based on assessed income; recommend the drugs donation slab as per
approved guidelines & SOP.
NOA program:
The NOA program is a drug access program to help patients, for the
treatment of Ph+ chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase,
accelerated phase and the blast crisis, who cannot afford to pay for the
entire treatment cost. This program is run by Novartis along with its
partner Physicians, who enroll patients under this program after diagnosis.
The MAX Foundation, an independent NGO, assists patients throughout the
program in completing formalities & procurement of medicines. The Company,
as a NOA partner performs the task of local credit evaluation agency which
works as an independent and unbiased body for the financial analysis and
assessment of the patient and his family members earning capacity to
ascertain their affordability of the medical expenses on such critical
disease, as per standard operating procedure (SOP) prescribed by Novartis
based on the WHO guidelines for drug donation programs. Based on the family
composite Income a suitable donation decision is given.
Contactability:
Indiabulls has designated a dedicated Help-Line Number: 022 30491720 that
will receive patient calls during office hours (9:00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.) for
it to handle in-bound calls in response only to queries regarding the
submission of requirements for the NOA. For any medical or clinical
queries, the Company refer patients to their treating physician.
EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTIONS:
The disclosures required to be made in the Directors Report in respect of
the stock options granted under various employee stock option schemes i.e.
(i) IBFSL-ICSL Employees Stock Option Plan -2006 (ii) IBFSL-ICSL Employees
Stock Option Plan 11-2006 and (iii) Employees Stock Option Plan - 2008 in
force in the Company, in terms of the format prescribed under SEBI
(Employee Stock Option Scheme and Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999,
are set out in the Annexure forming a part of this report.
The Company had also launched ESOP Schemes titled as IBFSL ESOP -2010 and
IBFSL ESOP 2011. However, no option has yet been granted under these
schemes.
During the current financial year, up to the date of this report, the
Company has allotted an aggregate 48,846 (Forty Eight Thousand Eight
Hundred and Forty Six) Equity shares of face value Rs. II- each under
IBFSL-ICSL Employees Stock Option Plan -2006, on May 02, 2012, as a result
of which the equity capital of the Company stands increased from
Rs.62,36,09,142/- divided into 31,18,04,571 Equity shares of face value
Rs. II- each to Rs. 62,37,06,834/-divided into 31,18,53,41 7 Equity shares
of face value Rs. 71- each.
PUBLIC DEPOSITS:
The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year
under review.
SUBSIDIARIES:
The statement pursuant to Section 212(l)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956
relating to subsidiary companies forms a part of the financial statements.
In terms of the circular no.2/2011 dated February 8, 2011 issued by the
Ministry of Corporate Affairs for granting general permission for not
attaching certain prescribed documents including annual accounts of the
Subsidiaries to the Balance Sheet of the Holding Company, as required to be
attached in terms of Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956, and
accordingly as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on
April 27, 2012, copies of the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss,
Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors of the subsidiaries of the
Company as of March 31, 201 2 have not been attached with the Balance Sheet
of the Company. These documents will be made available upon request by any
Member of the Company interested in obtaining the same. The annual accounts
of the subsidiary companies are also kept for inspection by any
shareholders in the head office of the holding company and of the
subsidiary companies concerned. Further, in terms of the said circular,
information required to be disclosed in respect of each of the subsidiary
company, has been disclosed, in the notes to accounts of the Consolidated
Balance Sheet forming part of the Annual Report. Further, pursuant to
Accounting Standard AS-21 and Accounting Standard AS-23, as notified by the
Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2006, as amended, Consolidated
Financial Statement presented by the Company includes financial information
of its subsidiaries and associate.
DIRECTORS:
In accordance with the provisions of Section 255 and 256 of the Companies
Act, 1956 and the Article 129 of the Articles of Association of the
Company, Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha, (DIN: 01352748) and Mr. Aishwarya Katoch,
(DIN: 00557488) retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of
the Company and being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment.
Brief resume of the Directors seeking reappointment, nature of their
expertise in specific functional areas and names of companies in which they
hold directorships and memberships/ chairmanships of Board Committees, as
stipulated under Clause 49 of Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges in
India, are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of
the Annual Report.
LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:
The equity shares of the Company continue to remain listed with the BSE
Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The
listing fees payable to both the exchanges for the financial year 2012-2013
have been paid. The Global Depository Receipts issued by the Company
continue to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as
stipulated under clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock
Exchanges in India, is presented in a separate section forming part of the
Annual Report.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:
Pursuant to clause 49 of the Listing Agreements with the Stock Exchanges, a
detailed report on Corporate Governance is included in the Annual Report. A
Practicing Company Secretarys Certificate certifying the Companys
compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance stipulated under
clause 49 of the Listing Agreement is attached with the Corporate
Governance Report.
AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT:
M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants (Regn. No. 117366W),
Auditors of the Company will retire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual
General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves for reappointment. The
Company has received a certificate from the Auditors to the effect that
their reappointment, if made would be in accordance with Section 224(1 B)
of the Companies Act, 1956. The Board recommends their re-appointment.
The Notes to the Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-
explanatory and therefore do not call for any further explanation.
INFORMATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 217 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 1956:
The information required to be disclosed under Section 217(1)(e) of the
Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in
the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 with respect to
conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings
and Outgo, is given in the Annexure and forms a part of this Report.
In terms of the provisions of Section 21 7 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended,
the names and other particulars of the employees in receipt of remuneration
equal to or in excess of the limits stipulated under the said section, are
required to be set out in a statement annexed to the Directors Report.
However, having regard to the provisions of Section 21 9(l)(b)(iv) of the
said Act, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being
sent to all the Members of the Company and others entitled thereto. Any
member who is interested in obtaining such particulars may write to the
Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
As required under Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 your
Directors confirm that:
1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed and that there are no material departures from
the same;
2. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31 st March, 201 2 and the profit of the Company for the year
ended on that date;
3. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for maintaining of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
4. The Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts of the Company on a
going concern basis.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT:
Your Directors wish to express their gratitude for the continuous
assistance and support received from the investors, clients, bankers,
regulatory and government authorities, during the year. Your Directors also
wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the
contributions made and committed services rendered by the employees of the
Company at various levels, to the growth & success of the Company.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Date : May 11, 2012 Sameer Gehlaut
Place: New Delhi Chairman
ANNEXURE FORMING PART OF THE DIRECTORS REPORT:
Information pursuant to Section 217(l)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read
with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988, in respect of conservation of energy, technology
absorption and foreign exchange earnings & outgo.
A. Conservation of Energy:
The Company uses energy for its equipment such as electric equipment,
computers, lighting and utilities in the work premises. As an ongoing
process the following measures are undertaken to conserve energy:
a) Implementation of viable energy saving proposals.
b) Installation of automatic power controllers to save maximum charges and
energy.
c) Training front end operational personnel on opportunities of energy
conservation.
d) Awareness and training sessions for maintenance personnel, conducted by
experts.
B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:
The Company believes that technological obsolescence is a practical realty
and therefore:
Constantly endeavor to carry out continuous research and innovations with
the basic objective of providing maximum benefits to the clients and other
end users by working proactively.
The basic idea is to carry out applied research in the areas that are
closely related to realization of the business objectives of the Company
and seek to encash available business opportunities
C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
While there were no earnings in foreign exchange during the year under
review, the foreign exchange outgo on account of various heads is depicted
in the table given below:
a. Expenditure in Foreign Currency:
For the year For the
ended year ended
Particulars March 31, March 31,
2012 (Rs.) 2011 (Rs.)
Professional 35,890,612 32,921,412
Expenses
GDRs listing/ 976,829 690,615
Issue related
expense
Traveling 6,029,459 10,421,014
Expense
Interest 37,980,62 7,443,678
Advertisement/ 11,108,375 -
Corporate
Sponsorship
Expenses
b. Remittances during the year in foreign currency on account of dividends:
Final Dividend (Year End March 31, 2011)
Number of Shareholders: 2 (Previous Year 3)
Equity Shares held on which dividend is remitted: - 12,776,920 Equity
Shares (Previous Year 18,752,135)
Amount Remitted- Rs. 63,884,600 (Previous Year Rs. 93,760,675)
Interim Dividend (Year End March 31, 2012)
Number of Shareholders: 2 (Previous Year 3)
Equity Shares held on which dividend is remitted: - 12,776,920 Equity
Shares (Previous Year 12,828,020)
Amount Remitted- Rs. 76,661,520 (Previous Year Rs. 64,140,100 for the Year
end March 31,2011)
Note:
The Company does not have information as to the extent to which remittances
if any, in foreign currencies on account of dividends have been made by
non- resident shareholders.
c. Remittances during the year in foreign currency on account of redemption
of Preference Share Capital:
Amount Remitted- Rs. Nil (Previous Year Rs. Nil)
Information pursuant to Section 217(1 )(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read
with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988, in respect of conservation of energy, technology
absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo.
IBFSL-ICSL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2006 -As on March 31, 2012:
Particulars
a. Options Granted 1,440,000
b. Exercise price 1,045,000 options at Rs. 41.67 per Option
395,000 options at Rs. 95.95 per Option
c. Options vested 71 3,700 options at Rs. 41.67 per Option
79,000 options at Rs. 95.95 per Option
d. Options exercised 481,636 options at Rs. 41.67 per Option
79,000 options at Rs. 95.95 per Option
e. The total number of
Shares arising as a
result of exercise 481,636 options at Rs. 41.67 per Option
of option
79,000 options at Rs. 95.95 per Option
f. Options lapsed 192,808
g. Variation in terms
of options Not Applicable
h. Money realized by
exercise of options Rs. 27,649,822.12
i. Total number of
options in force 370,556 options at Rs. 41.67 per Option
316,000 options at Rs. 95.95 per Option
j. Employee wise details
of options granted to;
i. Senior Management
personnel Mr. Gagan Banga - 3,95,000
ii. Any other employee
who received a grant in
any one year of option
amounting to 5% or
more of option granted
during that year.
iii. Identified
employees who were
granted option, during
any one year, equal to
or exceeding 1% of the
issued capital.
k. Diluted Earnings Per
Share (EPS) pursuant to
issue of Rs. 23.07 shares
on exercise of option
calculated in
accordance with
[Accounting Standard
(AS) 20 Earnings Per
Share]
I. Where the Company
has calculated the Refer Note 3 of Notes to Accounts forming
employee compensation part of the Financial Statements.
cost using the
intrinsic value of the
stock options, the
difference between the
employee compensation
cost so computed and
the employee compensation
cost that shall have
been recognized if it
had used the fair value
of the options, shall
be disclosed. The impact
of this difference on
profits and on EPS of
the Company shall also
be disclosed.
m. Weighted-average
exercise prices and
weighted- Rs. 56.56
average fair values
of options shall be
disclosed separately
for options whose
exercise price either
equals or exceeds or
is less than the
market price of the
stock,
n. A description of
the method and
significant assumptions Refer Note 3 of Notes to Accounts forming
used during the year part of the Financial Statements.
to estimate the fair
values of options,
including the following
weighted-average
information:
i. Risk free interest rate
ii. Expected life
iii. Expected volatility
iv. Expected dividends, and
v. The price of the
underlying share in
market at the time
of option grant.
IBFSL - ICSL Employees Stock Option Plan II - 2006 - As on March 31, 2012:
Particulars
a. Options Granted 720,000
b. Exercise price Rs. 100
c. Options vested 205,417 options at Rs. 1 00 per Option
43,800 options at Rs. 100 per Option
d. Options exercised 11 8,343 options at Rs. 1 00 per Option
43,800 options at Rs. 100 per Option
e. The total number of
Shares arising as a
result of exercise of 118,343 options at Rs 100 per Option
option 43,800 options at Rs 100 per Option
f. Options lapsed 218,389
g. Variation in terms of
options Not applicable
h. Money realized by
exercise of options Rs. 16,214,300
i. Total number of
options in force 339,468 options at Rs 1 00 per Option
j. Employee wise details
of options granted to;
i. Senior Management
personnel Mr. Gagan Banga - 299,160
ii. Any other employee
who received a grant in
any one year of option
amounting to 5% or more
of option granted during
that year.
iii. Identified employees
who were granted option,
during any one year, equal
to or exceeding 1% of the
issued capital.
k. Diluted Earnings Per
Share (EPS) pursuant to
issue of shares on Rs. 23.07
exercise of option
calculated in accordance
with [Accounting Standard
(AS) 20 Earnings Per
Share]
I. Where the Company has
calculated the employee
compensation Refer Note 3 of Notes to Accounts
cost using the intrinsic forming part of the Financial Statements
value of the stock
options, the difference
between the employee
compensation cost so
computed and the,
employee compensation
cost that shall have
been recognized if it had
used the fair value of
the options, shall be
disclosed. The impact of
this difference on
profits and on EPS of the
Company shall also be
disclosed.
m. Weighted-average
exercise prices and
weighted-average Rs. 100.00
fair values of options
shall be disclosed
separately for options
whose exercise price
either equals or
exceeds or is less
than the market
price of the stock.
n. A description of the
method and significant
assumptions used Refer Note 3 of Notes to Accounts
during the year to forming part of the Financial
estimate the fair values Statements.
of options, including
the following weighted
-average information:
i. Risk free interest rate
ii. Expected life
iii. Expected volatility
iv. Expected dividends, and
v. The price of the
underlying share in market
at the time of option grant
Employees Stock Option-2008-As on March 31, 2012:
Particulars
a. Options Granted 7,500,000
b. Exercise price 6,702,250 options at Rs. 95.95 per option
367,350 options at Rs. 1 25.90 per option
230,400 options at Rs. 1 58.50 per option
200,000 options at Rs. 153.65 per option
c. Options vested 2,158,860 options at Rs. 95.95 per option
26,820 options at Rs. 1 25.90 per option
20,000 options at Rs. 1 53.65 per option
23,040 options at Rs. 1 58.50 per option
d. Options exercised 1,485,176 options at Rs. 95.95 per option
945 options at Rs. 125.90 per option
9,332 options at Rs. 153.65 per option
19,000 options at Rs. 1 58.50 per option
e. The total number of
Shares arising as a
result of exercise 1,485,176 options at Rs. 95.95 per option
of option 945 options at Rs. 125.90 per option
9,332 options at Rs. 153.65 per option
19,000 options at Rs. 158.50 per option
f. Options lapsed 1,527,281 options at Rs. 95.95 per option
248,250 options at Rs. 125.90 per option
g. Variation in terms of
options Not Applicable
h. Money realized by
exercise of options Rs. 147,066,974.50
i. Total number of
options in force 3,689,793 options at Rs. 95.95 per option
118,155 options at Rs. 125.90 per option
190,668 options at Rs. 153.65 per option
211,400 options at Rs. 158.50 per option
j. Employee wise details
of options granted to;
i. Senior Management
personnel Mr. Gagan Banga - 786,000
ii. Any other employee
who received a grant in
any one year of option
amounting to 5% or more
of option granted during
that year.
iii. Identified employees
who were granted option,
during any one year,
equal to or exceeding 1%
of the issued capital.
k. Diluted Earnings Per
Share (EPS) pursuant to
issue Rs. 23.07
of shares on exercise of
option calculated in
accordance with
[Accounting Standard
(AS) 20 Earnings Per
Share]
I. Where the Company has
calculated the employee Refer Note 3 of Notes to Accounts forming
compensation cost using part of the Financial Statements,
the intrinsic value of
the stock options, the
difference between the
employee compensation
cost so computed and the
employee compensation cost
that shall have been
recognized if it had
used the fair value
of the options, shall
be disclosed. The
impact of this
difference on profits
and on EPS of the
Company shall also be
disclosed.
m. Weighted-average
exercise prices and
weighted average Rs. 100.88
fair values of options
shall be disclosed
separately for options
whose exercise price
either equals or exceeds
or is less than the
market price of the
stock.
n. A description of the
method and significant
assump tions Refer Note 3 of Note to Accounts forming
used during the part of the Financial Statements,
year to estimate the
fair values of options,
including the following
weighted-average
information: Refer
Note 3 of Notes to
Accounts forming part
of the Financial
Statements.
i. Risk free interest rate
ii. Expected life
iii. Expected volatility
iv. Expected dividends, and
v. The price of the
underlying share in market
at the time of option grant
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
For the purpose of the Management Discussion and Analysis, Indiabulls
Financial Services Limited (IBFSL) is defined as the consolidated entity
consisting of the standalone parent; the wholly-owned subsidiary Indiabulls
Housing Finance Limited(IHFL)and other subsidiaries. The terms the company
and Indiabulls also refer to the consolidated entity. HFC and NBFC refers
to Housing Finance Company and Non Banking Finance Company respectively.
Economic Scenario:
For the Indian economy, FY 2012 was a year of recovery interrupted. The
sovereign debt crisis in the Euro zone intensified, political turmoil in
Middle East injected widespread uncertainty, crude oil prices rose, an
earthquake struck Japan and the overall gloom refused to lift.
The global crisis has affected our country. Indias Gross Domestic Product
(GDP) is estimated to grow by 6.9 per cent in 2011-12, after having grown
at the rate of 8.4 per cent in each of the two preceding years. Though
India has been able to limit the adverse impact of this slowdown on our
economy, this years performance has been disappointing. But it is also a
fact that in any cross-country comparison, India still remains among the
front runners in economic growth.
For the better part of the past two years, India had to battle near double-
digit headline inflation. The monetary and fiscal policy response during
this period was geared towards taming domestic inflationary pressures. A
tight monetary policy impacted investment and consumption growth. The
fiscal policy had to absorb expanded outlays on subsidies and duty
reductions to limit the pass-through of higher fuel prices to consumers. As
a result growth moderated and the fiscal balance deteriorated.
However, with agriculture and services continuing to perform well, Indias
slowdown can be attributed almost entirely to weak industrial growth.
Numerous indicators suggest that the economy is now turning around. There
are signs of recovery in coal, fertilizers, cement and electricity sectors.
These are core sectors that have an impact on the entire economy. Indian
manufacturing appears to be on the cusp of a revival.
Industry overview:
The home loan industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth
rate of 15.7% from FY-12 to FY-16 on a large base of over Rs. 6 lacs
crores. The expected growth in the low risk home loan industry gives
opportunity for Indiabulls to sustain current growth in its mortgage
finance business. HFCs continue to play a critical role in making home
loans accessible to a wider set of Indias population with their keen
understanding of customer needs, HFCs remain focused on product innovation
and customization alongwith investments in Legal and Technical appraisal
skill sets -factors that help them gain an edge over banks while
maintaining their niche positioning.
The recent trends of strong growth and improving asset quality and
profitability are likely to continue strengthening the credit risk profiles
of HFCs over the medium term.
Business Review:
Indiabulls Financial Services Limited(IBFSL)is one of Indias largest
lending operations with total consolidated loan assets on a managed basis
of Rs. 275,212 million as at March 31, 2012. Indiabulls lending business,
is primarily focused on mortgage loans with specific emphasis on Home Loans
to the salaried segment, through its HFC wholly owned subsidiary IHFL. The
company also provides other loans like Loan against Residential Properties
for home improvement and to small businesses, Commercial Vehicle Loans, and
Corporate Loans for housing projects. Indiabulls has a presence in 180
locations in India, spread across 18 states and union territories. Over the
past several years, Indiabulls has expanded its branch network, focusing on
geographical areas that are of greater relevance to the products it offers.
The company generates its revenues through the following activities:
Financing activities:
Indiabulls is primarily a mortgage loan provides with focus on Home Loans
to the salaried segment through IHFL. The company also provides other loans
like Loans against Residential Properties for home improvement and to small
businesses, Commercial Vehicle Loans, and Corporate Loans for housing
projects. The customers repay the loans through regular payment which also
include interest on the loan amount outstanding. The financing activity
generates revenues from these interest payments made by our borrowers.
Fee-based activities:
Such activities involve selling life insurance policies, pension plans and
other financial products by Indiabulls in its capacity as corporate agent
for insurance companies and syndication of loans. Fee based activities
generate revenues from fees-and commissions paid on each such policy or
product sold by Indiabulls. Processing fees are also charged as a
percentage of the disbursed amount.
Indiabulls recorded a total income of Rs. 38,464.20 million for the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2012 vs. Rs. 25,099.56 million for the prior fiscal
year.
The profitability of the Company increased to Rs. 10,064.63 million for the
fiscal year March 31, 2012 as against Rs. 7,509.23 million for the prior
fiscal year.
Business Strengths:
The Company believes that its success in becoming one of Indias leading
financial services companies has been driven by the following:
Stable and Long-term Liability Mix:
The Company has seen a continuing improvement in its liability profile and
this has been a major area of success for the Company in FY 2011-12. As of
March 31, 2012, 66% of the Companys borrowings come from bank loans. During
the year, the Company raised 5-yr. and 10-yr. term loans from the banks/
Financial Institutions. A further 24% of the borrowings are in the form of
Bonds. Dependence on short-term debt has substantially reduced and now
constitutes only 1 0% of the total borrowings.
An Asset Base of High-Quality Secured Assets:
With strong focus on mortgage loans, the Company has been able to build a
book of long-term, low-risk secured assets. As a consequence the company
has witnessed a steady growth in its asset base at a quarterly average of
appx. Rs. 2,000 crores over the course of last 10 quarters. The NPAs have
also continuously declined with Gross NPA at 0.79% and Net NPA at 0.33% as
of March 31 st, 201 2. This is the 8th consecutive quarter end at which the
percentage of NPAs have been lower than the corresponding quarter in the
previous year.
Improved Credit Rating:
IBFSLs long term facilities have been assigned the rating of AA+ by CARE,
signifying high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of debt
obligations. The Companys short term facilities have been assigned the
rating of Al + by CRISIL, considered to have very strong degree of safety
regarding timely payment of financial obligations - such instruments carry
lowest credit risk. The rating factors in strong business growth of the
Company with focus on the relatively safer asset class of mortgage loans,
improvement in maturity profile of its liabilities with lower dependence on
short term borrowings and improvement in profitability.
ISO 9001:2008 Certification:
In recognition of maintenance of quality Document Management Process, the
Company was awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification by OSS Certification
Services, a JAS-ANZ (Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New
Zealand) accredited certification body.
Experienced Senior Management Team:
Indiabulls management team has a very successful track record and many
years of experience in the Financial Services domain. The team, many of
whose members have been with the Company for over 5 years, have several
years of lending experience with some of the countrys largest banks and
financial institutions. The senior management team started most of the
Companys core functions and have steered them through the challenges the
Company has faced over the years. Apart from their core roles, each of the
senior management team members contribute to setting the overall direction
of the Company and keep the same in mind when running their individual
teams.
The team has a continuous and strong focus on improving the risk profile of
the Company. The management promotes a results-oriented culture that
rewards employees on the basis of merit.
Focused Distribution Network:
The financial year 2011-12, saw the Company tailoring its branch network to
be in closer alignment with its business strategy. In keeping with the
focus on Home Loans, the company opened many well-appointed, accessible
branches with an aim to nurture long-term customer relationships.
Indiabulls today has a presence in 180 locations in India, spread across 18
states and union territories. The company has a well trained, in house
Direct Sales team of over 1,400 people to promptly attend to prospective
customers.
Strong Brand Recognition:
IBFSL is one of Indias leading companies and has strong brand recognition
within India, which helps attract new, potential clients. The Company has
established a network of easily-accessible branches across 180 locations
throughout India, and the wide presence of these branches further enhances
its brand recognition with prospective clients.
Business Strategy:
Indiabulls lending business aims to continue to grow as a leading Home
Loans provided and build a stable, secure and sustainable business that is
focused on maximizing growth opportunities within the financial services
industry. It is our intention to adopt a cautious approach while
maintaining high growth rates and profitability in all our business
segments. The Company focuses on operational excellence, prudent credit
policies, adequate fraud control, and a rigorous collection mechanism.
Indiabulls is one of Indias Leading Home Loan Provides:
A growing populating and a rapidly expanding economy have led to a
sustained demand for home ownership. This demand is further driven by
changes in demographic profile including increase in the rate of household
formation due to structural shift from joint family system to nuclear
family, rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income levels due to
decrease in marginal tax rates and increase in total income levels of the
Indian middle class.
IBFSLs dependence on diversified and long term liabilities and reduced
cost of funding makes it competitive on offering home loans to customers.
Within the Home Loans segment, the Company is particularly focused on
offering loans at competitive rates to the salaried segment, especially
loan amounts of up to Rs. 25 Lacs.
With the objective of growing the home loan business, we have in place a
direct selling team of more than 1400 people. We are leveraging IBFSLs
existing extensive branch network & opening new locations strategically so
that we are closer to our customers.
Indiabulls has been one of the most widely recognized success stories of
Indian economy in the past decade. Expanding our home loans business
successfully and profitably not only helps in meeting the genuine demand
from millions of aspiring home owners but also allows us to positively
contribute to the Indian growth story.
Continue to Grow our Client Base and Maintain a High-quality Loan
Portfolio:
The Company is focused on long term low risk secured lending, such as
mortgage-backed loans and commercial vehicle financing. As the Company
continues to grow its client base, it shall maintain its focus on secured
lending to lower risk segments in order to maintain a high-quality loan
portfolio and minimize client delinquencies and defaults.
Continue to Pursue a Stable Liability Mix:
Because IBFSL is a non-deposit taking NBFC, it relies on short, mid and
long-term funding from banks, NBFCs and bonds and Commercial Paper market.
The Company has sufficient funds to meet the short-term funding needs. The
Company continues to identify various alternative sources of funding to
maintain a low cost of funds.
Maintain Strict Risk Management Policies for our Loan Portfolio:
The Company is focused on building a large loan portfolio with minimum
delinquency risk. Therefore, it will continue to maintain strict risk
management standards to reduce delinquency risks and promote a robust
recovery process.
Perceived Business Risks:
The Companys business activities expose it to a variety of risks including
liquidity risk and interest rate risk. Identification and management of
these risks are essential to its success and financial soundness.
Real Estate Industry:
With a high economic growth rate, increasing urbanization, growing demand
for commercial and residential spaces; the real estate industry witnesses a
continually changing landscape. The sector is particularly sensitive to
interest rate movements, credit availability and land acquisition, building
& construction norms. While the supply side is characterized by long-
gestation periods and exposed to execution and financing risks, the demand
side is sharply affected by prevailing interest rates and buyers
expectation of price movements. The Companys disbursals are directly
linked to credit off take that funds new real estate purchases and as such
is exposed to the factors laid out above.
Human Resources:
IBFSL firmly believes that its employees are key to driving performance and
developing competitive advantage. The emphasis has been on proper
recruitment of talent and empowerment while devoting resources for their
continuous development.
The Companys approach is to unlock the people potential while continuously
developing their functional, operational and behavioral competencies. The
Company aims to build a team of dedicated employees who work with passion,
zeal and a sense of belongingness and play a defining role in significantly
accelerating the growth and transformation of the Company.
It is in continuation of this process that the Company has in place an
Employee Stock Option Schemes which aims at rewarding and nurturing talent
so that the Company gets to retain the best talent in the industry.
Internal Control Systems:
The Company has adequate system of internal controls for business
processes, with regard to operations, financial reporting, fraud control,
compliance with applicable laws and regulations, etc. Regular internal
audits and checks ensure that responsibilities are executed effectively.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy
and effectiveness of internal control systems and suggests improvement for
strengthening the existing control system in view of changing business
needs from time to time.
Indiabulls CSR Initiative - Drug Access Program for cancer patients in
partnership with Novartis:
As part of our deep commitment to social causes, Indiabulls has taken up
this noble project named Novartis Oncology Access (NOA) in partnership
with Novartis (manufacturer of drugs) & Max foundation (NGO). We as the
financial partner are helping them assess actual income of patient & family
& based on assessed income; recommend the drugs donation slab as per
approved guidelines & SOP
NOA program:
The NOA program is a drug access program to help patients, for the
treatment of Ph+ chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase,
accelerated phase and the blast crisis, who cannot afford to pay for the
entire treatment cost. This program is run by Novartis along with its
partner Physicians, who enroll patients under this program after diagnosis.
The MAX Foundation, an independent NGO, assists patients throughout the
program in completing formalities & procurement of medicines. The Company,
as a NOA partner performs the task of local credit evaluation agency which
works as an independent and unbiased body for the financial analysis and
assessment of the patient and his family members earning capacity to
ascertain their affordability of the medical expenses on such critical
disease, as per standard operating procedure (SOP) prescribed by Novartis
based on the WHO guidelines for drug donation programs. Based on the family
composite Income a suitable donation decision is given.
Contactability:
Indiabulls has designated a dedicated Help-Line Number: 022 30491720 that
will receive patient calls during office hours (9:00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.) for
it to handle in-bound calls in response only to queries regarding the
submission of requirements for the NOA. For any medical or clinical
queries, the Company refer patients to their treating physician.
Cautionary Statement:
Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either
expressed or implied.
The Company is not under any obligation to publicly amend, modify or revise
any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments,
information or events.