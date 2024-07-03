Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹47
Prev. Close₹46.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.84
Day's High₹47
Day's Low₹44.55
52 Week's High₹60.65
52 Week's Low₹38
Book Value₹20.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)198.87
P/E20.23
EPS2.31
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.38
44.38
44.38
44.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.99
30.13
26.75
19.9
Net Worth
83.37
74.51
71.13
64.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.29
4.8
-3.74
-12.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
G R Sundaravadivel
Independent Director
Chitra Murali
Independent Director
Vaijinath Gavarshetty
President & Whole-time Dir.
V. Hari Babu
Nominee
Sunil Jain
Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Singla
Nominee
Ashutosh Choudhury
Independent Director
V A Prasanth
Independent Director
Padma R
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
Summary
Indbank Merchant Banking Services (Indbank) was incorporated in 1989 as a subsidiary of Indian Bank. Indbank is the first and the only public sector merchant banking subsidiary in the country to go public. The Company is engaged in Merchant Banking, Stock Broking, Depository Participant and allied activities. The Company is a member of NSE (Equity, Derivatives & Debt segments), BSE (Equity), MCX-SX (Equity & Derivatives) and registered with NSDL as a Depository Participant. Company is registered with Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) for distribution of Mutual Fund products. The Company has a comprehensive package of services like issue management, leasing and hire purchase, loan syndication, merger and acquisitions, stockbroking, treasury management, portfolio management, etc. Indbank has the distinction of being the first institutional member of the Madras Stock Exchange. It has opened odd-lot trading counters and investment counselling centres to cater to the growing requirements of investors. It is a member of the OTCEI. Together with Martin Currie, UK, Indbank launched an open ended off-shore fund, taking the total corpus to US $ 187 mln. It has also launched the countrys first specific sector off-shore fund -- Schroder Indian Communication Fund in collaboration with Schroder, a leading investment banker in the UK. With the discontinuance of fund based activities consequent to the SEBI regulations coming into force, the Company has stopped accepting fresh/rene
Read More
The Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd is ₹198.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd is 20.23 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd is ₹38 and ₹60.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.23%, 3 Years at 27.56%, 1 Year at 23.18%, 6 Month at -6.53%, 3 Month at 2.54% and 1 Month at -5.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.