Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd Share Price

44.81
(-4.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:57 PM

  • Open47
  • Day's High47
  • 52 Wk High60.65
  • Prev. Close46.81
  • Day's Low44.55
  • 52 Wk Low 38
  • Turnover (lac)34.84
  • P/E20.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.17
  • EPS2.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)198.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

47

Prev. Close

46.81

Turnover(Lac.)

34.84

Day's High

47

Day's Low

44.55

52 Week's High

60.65

52 Week's Low

38

Book Value

20.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

198.87

P/E

20.23

EPS

2.31

Divi. Yield

0

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 34.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.38

44.38

44.38

44.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.99

30.13

26.75

19.9

Net Worth

83.37

74.51

71.13

64.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.29

4.8

-3.74

-12.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

G R Sundaravadivel

Independent Director

Chitra Murali

Independent Director

Vaijinath Gavarshetty

President & Whole-time Dir.

V. Hari Babu

Nominee

Sunil Jain

Independent Director

Devinder Kumar Singla

Nominee

Ashutosh Choudhury

Independent Director

V A Prasanth

Independent Director

Padma R

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd

Summary

Indbank Merchant Banking Services (Indbank) was incorporated in 1989 as a subsidiary of Indian Bank. Indbank is the first and the only public sector merchant banking subsidiary in the country to go public. The Company is engaged in Merchant Banking, Stock Broking, Depository Participant and allied activities. The Company is a member of NSE (Equity, Derivatives & Debt segments), BSE (Equity), MCX-SX (Equity & Derivatives) and registered with NSDL as a Depository Participant. Company is registered with Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) for distribution of Mutual Fund products. The Company has a comprehensive package of services like issue management, leasing and hire purchase, loan syndication, merger and acquisitions, stockbroking, treasury management, portfolio management, etc. Indbank has the distinction of being the first institutional member of the Madras Stock Exchange. It has opened odd-lot trading counters and investment counselling centres to cater to the growing requirements of investors. It is a member of the OTCEI. Together with Martin Currie, UK, Indbank launched an open ended off-shore fund, taking the total corpus to US $ 187 mln. It has also launched the countrys first specific sector off-shore fund -- Schroder Indian Communication Fund in collaboration with Schroder, a leading investment banker in the UK. With the discontinuance of fund based activities consequent to the SEBI regulations coming into force, the Company has stopped accepting fresh/rene
Company FAQs

What is the Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd share price today?

The Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd is ₹198.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd is 20.23 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd is ₹38 and ₹60.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd?

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.23%, 3 Years at 27.56%, 1 Year at 23.18%, 6 Month at -6.53%, 3 Month at 2.54% and 1 Month at -5.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.84 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 34.87 %

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.