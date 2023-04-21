BOARDS REPORT

To the Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the Thirty Fifth Annual Report together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Results of Operations and State of Affairs:

During the year, your company has earned a gross income of Rs.2494.83 lakhs as against Rs.1832.01 lakhs in the previous year. Under Stock Broking, your company has a mix of institutional and individual clients and has achieved a turnover of Rs.12067.72 crores during the year as against Rs.10720.50 crores in the previous financial year. Your company also provides Depository services to institutions and retail customers and has 81800 accounts under DP operations and 44990 accounts under broking operations.

Your company reported a net profit of Rs.886.37 lakhs during the year 2023-24 as against a net profit of Rs.337.30 lakhs in the previous year as under:

Rs. Lakhs Sl. No. Particulars FY2023-24 FY2022-23 Revenue from Operations 1 Interest Income 415.19 319.47 Dividend Income 1.93 1.03 Rental Income 16.21 4.05 Fees and commission Income 1956.61 1590.59 Net gain on fair value changes 102.47 (87.51) Total Revenue from operations 2492.41 1827.63 2 Other Income 2.42 4.38 Total Income (1+2) 2494.83 1832.01 3 Expenses Finance Costs 7.13 88.90 Fees and commission expense 149.86 114.10 Impairment on financial instruments 18.06 21.73 Provisions and Write Offs 0.00 0.00 Employee Benefits Expenses 836.77 758.74 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 37.91 37.13 Others expenses 279.84 302.89 Total Expenses 1329.57 1323.49 4 Profit / (loss) before exceptional items and tax 1165.26 508.52 5 Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 6 Profit/(loss) before tax 1165.26 508.52 7 Tax Expense: (a) Current Tax 278.54 168.22 (b) Current Tax -Previous years (4.16) 0.00 (c) Deferred Tax 87.01 67.08 Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations 803.87 273.22 Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (After tax) 96.00 77.00 8 Profit/(loss) for the period 899.87 350.22 Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (i) Re-measurement gains and (losses) on defined benefit obligations (net) (18.04) (17.27) (ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 4.54 4.35 Total Other Comprehensive Income (i) + (ii) (13.50) (12.92) Total Comprehensive Income for the period 886.37 337.30 Paid up equity share capital 4437.82 4437.82 Earnings per equity share - Basic and Diluted 2.03 0.79

Dividend:

As your Companys profits are not adequate for the reserves to be ploughed back to improve the net worth, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year 2023-24.

Board Meetings:

The Board of Directors met 7 times during the year on 21.04.2023, 19.07.2023, 30.08.2023, 16.10.2023, 22.01.2024, 05.03.2024 and 22.03.2024. The meeting details are provided in the Corporate Governance report that forms part of this Annual Report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed by the Act.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Shri. Satish Kumar Kalra (DIN 01952165) who was an Independent Director of the Company, resigned with effect from 29.02.2024. His resignation was consequent to his appointment as interim MD/CEO of North East Small Finance Bank Limited (NESFB) and RBIs approval for the same was contingent upon his resignation from directorships he held in other companies. The Board of Directors recorded his resignation at its meeting held on 05.03.2024 and acknowledged the valuable services he rendered during his tenure as a director of the Company.

Shri Imran Amin Siddiqui, (DIN 09153707), the Nominee Director of the Company resigned from the directorship on 09.03.2024, following the completion of his term as Executive Director of Indian Bank. His resignation was taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22.03.2024. The Board also recorded the valuable services he provided during his tenure as a director of the Company.

Shri Devinder Kumar Singla (DIN: 01430327) has been appointed as an Independent Director by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22.03.2024.

He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant having more than 35 years of experience in auditing banks, government entities, public sector undertakings and other organizations.

Retirement of Directors by rotation:

Shri Sunil Jain, Non-executive Nominee Director of the Company, who has been longest in the office since last appointment, is subject to retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Transfer to reserves:

The accumulated profits of the pervious years has been carried over to the reserves and the Reserves & surplus stands at Rs.3899.09 lakhs as on 31.03.2024.

Changes in the nature of business: The Company did not undergo any change in the nature of its business during the FY 2023-24.

Fixed deposits:

We have not accepted any fixed deposits, including from the public, and as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date.

Declaration from Independent Directors on Annual Basis:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that the Independent Directors of the Company meet with the criteria of their Independence laid down in Section 149(6).

Subsidiary companies

Your Company has no subsidiary Companies as on March 31, 2024.

Vigil Mechanism:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism called Whistle-blower Policy for its directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 22 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. The details of the Whistle-blower Policy is explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

In pursuance of section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Particulars of loans & investments by company

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

Annual Return:

A copy of the Annual Return of the Company is placed in the website of the Company i.e., www.indbankonline.com under About us-Q Investors Annual Return.

Auditors:

For the financial year 2023-24, M/s. Brahmayya &Co, Chartered Accountants, Chennai was re- appointed as Statutory Auditors by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in exercise of the powers conferred on them by section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Observations in the Audit Report:

There was no observation in the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the FY 2023-24.

Secretarial Audit:

M/s. SPNP & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, was appointed as the Secretarial Auditors for the year 2023-24 by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22.03.2024. A copy of Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR 3, issued by the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2023-24 is annexed to this Report and there were no adverse remarks in the said report.

Information as per Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013

a) The company has no activity relating to conservation of energy or technology absorption.

b) The company did not have any foreign exchange earnings as well as expenses.

Material Changes and commitments, if any:

There were no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company that occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of this report.

Significant & Material orders passed by the Regulators:

There were no significant and material order passed by the regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operations in future.

Details of adequacy of Internal Financial Controls:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

Risk Management Policy:

The company has put in place the Risk Management Policy compatible with the type and size of operations and risk perception. The said policy is drawn up based on the guidelines of SEBI and stock exchanges issued in this regard.

Corporate Social Responsibility Policy:

The company has put in place the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. The said policy is drawn up in terms of the section 135 and other relevant section/ rules of Companies Act 2013. The Annual Report on CSR activities is annexed to the Board Report. CSR Policy of the Company is placed in the website of the Company i.e., www.indban- konline.com under About us-^ policies and procedures ^ Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

Policy on criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director, relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company pursuant to section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, has formulated the Nomination and Remuneration Policy which includes the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director, relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. The said Policy of the Company is placed in the website of the Company i.e., www.indbankonline.com under About us-^ policies and procedures ^ Nomination and Remuneration Policy.

Related Party Transactions:

During the year under review, the transactions with related party in Form AOC 2 under section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules 2014 is annexed herewith.

Disclosure under the sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act, 2013:

An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is constituted to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment and discrimination at work place.

During the year ended March 31, 2024, no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment / discrimination were received by the Committee.

Management discussion and analysis report

The ‘Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year under review is provided as a separate statement in the Annual Report.

Formal Annual Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, an annual performance evaluation of Board, Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship Committees was conducted by the Independent Directors at their meeting held on 28th March 2024. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board at its meeting held on 22nd March 2024. Additionally, the Independent Directors also evaluated the performance of the President & Whole Time Director and the Non-Executive Nominee Director. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and the performance of the Board.

Ratio of Remuneration to each Director:

Details/Disclosures of Ratio of Remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration is enclosed as Annexure 1.

Listing with Stock Exchanges:

Your Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-24 to NSE and BSE where the Companys Shares are listed.

Corporate Governance

Your Company has taken adequate steps to adhere to the provisions of Corporate Governance as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. A report on Corporate Governance is included as a part of this Annual Report.

Certificate from the Secretarial Auditor of the company confirming the compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 is attached to this report.

Other disclosures and affirmations:

Pursuant to the provisions of Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company affirms that:

i. Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable for the Company.

ii. There were no proceedings, either filed by the Company or against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year under review.

iii. There was no instance of onetime settlement made by the Company.

Particulars of Employees:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, is attached with this report. None of the employees of the company received remuneration in excess of the limits prescribed Under Rule 5 (2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules of the Companies Act, 2013.

Outlook:

Your company will continue to focus its efforts to increase its activities under fee-based business in addition to concentrating on recovery of over dues and reduction of Non-Performing Assets, disinvestment of quoted and unquoted investments. Your companys involved management network, satisfied clientele, quality manpower and diligent internal control and cost control measures will enable your company to continue to report better performance in the coming years.

Acknowledgements:

Your Directors express their appreciation for the contribution made by the Companys dedicated Employees.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their thanks to the Bankers of the Company and their appreciation for the assistance, support and guidance received from Indian Bank and its Employees.

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude to the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, SEBI and Comptroller and Auditor General of India for their valuable guidance.

In conclusion, your Directors thank, you, the members of the company for your support and seek your continued patronage for achieving better results.