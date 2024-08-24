|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from 13th September 2024 to 19th September 2024 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of conducting AGM which is scheduled to be held on 19th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024) As per Reg 44 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of the AGM held on 19th September 2024 and a copy of Scrutiniser Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.