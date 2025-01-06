Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.29
4.8
-3.74
-12.44
Other operating items
Operating
-0.29
4.8
-3.74
-12.44
Capital expenditure
0.16
-0.21
2.65
-2.61
Free cash flow
-0.13
4.58
-1.09
-15.05
Equity raised
35.73
27.96
22.11
14.65
Investing
0.61
-1.05
-0.86
-0.94
Financing
0
0.03
1.61
1.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.2
31.52
21.77
0.23
No Record Found
