Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44.23
(-5.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Indbank Merchant FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.29

4.8

-3.74

-12.44

Other operating items

Operating

-0.29

4.8

-3.74

-12.44

Capital expenditure

0.16

-0.21

2.65

-2.61

Free cash flow

-0.13

4.58

-1.09

-15.05

Equity raised

35.73

27.96

22.11

14.65

Investing

0.61

-1.05

-0.86

-0.94

Financing

0

0.03

1.61

1.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.2

31.52

21.77

0.23

