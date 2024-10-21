Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

INDBANK MERCHANT BANKING SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 191st Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Monday 21st October 2024 at Chennai inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome Of Boardmeeting Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

INDBANK MERCHANT BANKING SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 189th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Friday 19th July 2024 at Chennai inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19.07.2024 considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with Limited review report issued by the Auditors for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. A copy of the said financial results and Limited Review Report is enclosed for your information and record. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Intimation under Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 with regard to the appointment of Shri Ashutosh Choudhury as an Additional Director of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting as well as disclosure under Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 18 May 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 18.05.2024 considered and approved to conduct a postal ballot for taking the approval of shareholders of the Company, in relation to the appointment of Shri Devinder Kumar Singla (DIN:01430327), as an Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

INDBANK MERCHANT BANKING SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financials results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board meeting Audited Financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting as well as intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 -Appointment of Additional Director.

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024