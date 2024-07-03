iifl-logo-icon 1
SMC Global Securities Ltd Share Price

132.3
(-5.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:55 PM

  • Open140
  • Day's High140.44
  • 52 Wk High183
  • Prev. Close139.48
  • Day's Low132.12
  • 52 Wk Low 101.35
  • Turnover (lac)148.51
  • P/E9.43
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value92.16
  • EPS14.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,385.18
  • Div. Yield1.72
SMC Global Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

140

Prev. Close

139.48

Turnover(Lac.)

148.51

Day's High

140.44

Day's Low

132.12

52 Week's High

183

52 Week's Low

101.35

Book Value

92.16

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,385.18

P/E

9.43

EPS

14.82

Divi. Yield

1.72

SMC Global Securities Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SMC Global Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SMC Global Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.28%

Non-Promoter- 2.42%

Institutions: 2.42%

Non-Institutions: 30.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SMC Global Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.94

20.94

22.63

22.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

862.86

747.06

770.61

648.84

Net Worth

883.8

768

793.24

671.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-177.87

204.65

-335.23

256.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,638.5

1,211.57

1,116.94

901.27

778.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,638.5

1,211.57

1,116.94

901.27

778.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.54

4.08

3.88

7.67

5.61

SMC Global Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SMC Global Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

MAHESH CHAND GUPTA

Director & Chief Executive Off

Ajay Garg

Chairman & Managing Director

Subhash Chand Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Anurag Bansal

Executive VP & CS

Suman Kumar

Whole-time Director

Shruti Agrawal

Independent Director

Naveen Gupta

Non Executive Director

Himanshu Gupta

Independent Director

Narendra Kumar

Independent Director

GOBIND RAM CHOUDHARY

Independent Director

Hemant Bhargava

Independent Director

Neeru Abrol

Independent Director

D K Sarraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SMC Global Securities Ltd

Summary

SMC Global Securities Limited was incorporated on December 19, 1994 in New Delhi with Mr. Subhash, C. Aggarwal & Mr. Mahesh, C. Gupta as Promoters. The Company is a Trading-cum-Clearing member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) & BSE Limited (BSE) in Equity, Equity Derivative, Currency Derivative & Commodity Derivative segments of Exchange and Trading member in Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) in Currency Derivative Segment. Further, Company is also a Trading-cum-Clearing member of the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (NCDEX) in commodity segment of the Exchanges.The Company also holds depository participants registration of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Comtrack. Further the Company is also SEBI registered Research Analyst, Portfolio management service (PMS) and AMFI registered mutual fund distributor. The Company is regulated by SEBI. The company has ten subsidiaries and one joint venture. The Company offers a wide range of services to meet clients needs including brokerage services, clearing services, depository services, distribution of third party financial products such as mutual fund and initial public offerings, fund Management services, research support services and also engages in proprietary & commodity trading.Besides, the Company offers advanced broking services across equity, derivative, currency a
Company FAQs

What is the SMC Global Securities Ltd share price today?

The SMC Global Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of SMC Global Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMC Global Securities Ltd is ₹1385.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SMC Global Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SMC Global Securities Ltd is 9.43 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SMC Global Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMC Global Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMC Global Securities Ltd is ₹101.35 and ₹183 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SMC Global Securities Ltd?

SMC Global Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.89%, 3 Years at 21.33%, 1 Year at 35.42%, 6 Month at -11.42%, 3 Month at -6.19% and 1 Month at -9.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SMC Global Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SMC Global Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.28 %
Institutions - 2.42 %
Public - 30.30 %

