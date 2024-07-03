Summary

SMC Global Securities Limited was incorporated on December 19, 1994 in New Delhi with Mr. Subhash, C. Aggarwal & Mr. Mahesh, C. Gupta as Promoters. The Company is a Trading-cum-Clearing member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) & BSE Limited (BSE) in Equity, Equity Derivative, Currency Derivative & Commodity Derivative segments of Exchange and Trading member in Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) in Currency Derivative Segment. Further, Company is also a Trading-cum-Clearing member of the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (NCDEX) in commodity segment of the Exchanges.The Company also holds depository participants registration of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Comtrack. Further the Company is also SEBI registered Research Analyst, Portfolio management service (PMS) and AMFI registered mutual fund distributor. The Company is regulated by SEBI. The company has ten subsidiaries and one joint venture. The Company offers a wide range of services to meet clients needs including brokerage services, clearing services, depository services, distribution of third party financial products such as mutual fund and initial public offerings, fund Management services, research support services and also engages in proprietary & commodity trading.Besides, the Company offers advanced broking services across equity, derivative, currency a

