Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹140
Prev. Close₹139.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹148.51
Day's High₹140.44
Day's Low₹132.12
52 Week's High₹183
52 Week's Low₹101.35
Book Value₹92.16
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,385.18
P/E9.43
EPS14.82
Divi. Yield1.72
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.94
20.94
22.63
22.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
862.86
747.06
770.61
648.84
Net Worth
883.8
768
793.24
671.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-177.87
204.65
-335.23
256.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,638.5
1,211.57
1,116.94
901.27
778.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,638.5
1,211.57
1,116.94
901.27
778.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.54
4.08
3.88
7.67
5.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
MAHESH CHAND GUPTA
Director & Chief Executive Off
Ajay Garg
Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Chand Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Anurag Bansal
Executive VP & CS
Suman Kumar
Whole-time Director
Shruti Agrawal
Independent Director
Naveen Gupta
Non Executive Director
Himanshu Gupta
Independent Director
Narendra Kumar
Independent Director
GOBIND RAM CHOUDHARY
Independent Director
Hemant Bhargava
Independent Director
Neeru Abrol
Independent Director
D K Sarraf
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SMC Global Securities Ltd
Summary
SMC Global Securities Limited was incorporated on December 19, 1994 in New Delhi with Mr. Subhash, C. Aggarwal & Mr. Mahesh, C. Gupta as Promoters. The Company is a Trading-cum-Clearing member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) & BSE Limited (BSE) in Equity, Equity Derivative, Currency Derivative & Commodity Derivative segments of Exchange and Trading member in Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) in Currency Derivative Segment. Further, Company is also a Trading-cum-Clearing member of the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (NCDEX) in commodity segment of the Exchanges.The Company also holds depository participants registration of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Comtrack. Further the Company is also SEBI registered Research Analyst, Portfolio management service (PMS) and AMFI registered mutual fund distributor. The Company is regulated by SEBI. The company has ten subsidiaries and one joint venture. The Company offers a wide range of services to meet clients needs including brokerage services, clearing services, depository services, distribution of third party financial products such as mutual fund and initial public offerings, fund Management services, research support services and also engages in proprietary & commodity trading.Besides, the Company offers advanced broking services across equity, derivative, currency a
Read More
The SMC Global Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMC Global Securities Ltd is ₹1385.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SMC Global Securities Ltd is 9.43 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMC Global Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMC Global Securities Ltd is ₹101.35 and ₹183 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SMC Global Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.89%, 3 Years at 21.33%, 1 Year at 35.42%, 6 Month at -11.42%, 3 Month at -6.19% and 1 Month at -9.23%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.