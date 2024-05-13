TO THE MEMBERS OF SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Financial statements of SMC Global Securities Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone Financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year endedon that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matter is those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Financial statements as a whole, and in our opinion, there is no any such matter to be reported by us.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report and Report on Corporate Governance andshareholder information, but does not include the standalone Financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the standalone Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial position, Financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal Financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company s Financial reporting process Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal Financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal Financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone Financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books read with the matters stated in the paragraph 2(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2 (i)(VI) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal Financial controls over Financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company s internal Financial controls over Financial reporting.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Sec 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

I. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its Financial position in its standalone Financial statements. Refer Note no 34 to the standalone Financial statements.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, and

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 40(xv) to the Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 40 (xv) to the Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. As stated in Note 20 to the standalone Financial statements: -

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

VI Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the Financial year ended 31 March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that no audit trail enabled at the database level for accounting software relating to payroll and operations. Further, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. 1 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for Financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For R Gopal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 000846C

Sd/-

Vikash Aggarwal

Partner

Membership No: 519574

UDIN: 23519574BGXSNZ9895

Date : 13 MAY, 2024

Place : New Delhi

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(I) In respect of the Company s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) Property, Plant & Equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased manner to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Inventory comprises of stock of commodities which have been physically verified and reconciled by the management with reference to the confirmation / statements from brokers and holding statements of warehouse and depository participants, during the year and coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) During the year company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or Financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or Financial institutions are in accordance with terms and conditions.

(iii) (a) During the year company has granted loans to its subsidiaries. Details of the loan are stated below. During the year the Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties except margin trading funding.

Rs. in Lakhs

Particulars Loan Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year to Subsidiary 14,873,00 Other - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary Other -

*The Company extends revolving credit facilities to its wholly owned subsidiaries which is within the limit assigned.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of loans granted by the company to its subsidiaries are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The company has not provided any guarantee during the year.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to its subsidiary which are repayable on demand and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there was an overdue amount of Rs 182.14 lakhs for more than 90 days in respect of loan given to one foreign subsidiary in the past against which the company had made full provision against the same in earlier years, which has been written off during the year.

(e) There were no loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security made as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act, 2013 and rules framed there under.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee s state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employee s state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub -clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on accounts of dispute are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act 1994 Service Tax 658.23 FY 2009-10 to FY 2012-13 Commissioner of Service Tax, Audit 1, Delhi Finance Act 1994 Service Tax 527.55 01.07.2012 to 30.06.2017 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 141.56 A.Y 2013-2014 to A.Y 2019-2020 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Delhi The Employee State Insurance Act, 1948 ESI 18.63 September 2005 to December 2007 High Court, Delhi The Indian Stamp Act, 1899* Stamp Duty - 2010 to 21.11.2014 High Court, Delhi The Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952* PF - October 1995 to November 2003 High Court, Delhi

* Amount not ascertained.

(viii) As per information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings including interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or Financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loan during the year for the purpose for purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Company does not have any associate and joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Company does not have any associate and joint venture.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by / on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has appointed a firm of chartered accountants to carry out the internal audit of the company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit the reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610- “Using the work of Internal Auditors”.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b), of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, in the group (in accordance with Core Investment Companies (CICs) (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016), there is one company forming part of the promoter /promoter group of the Company which is CICs (Core Investment Companies)

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the Financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding Financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the Financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of Financial assets and payment of Financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of the ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts which is required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act; Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For R Gopal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 000846C

Sd/-

Vikash Aggarwal

Partner

Membership No: 519574

UDIN: 23519574BGXSNZ9895

Date : 13 MAY, 2024

Place : New Delhi

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements of SMC Global Securities Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal Financial controls based on the internal control over Financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal Financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable Financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal Financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial statements

A companys internal Financial control over Financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of Financial reporting and the preparation of Financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal Financial control over Financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: -

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management, override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal Financial control with reference to Financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements and such internal Financial controls with reference to standalone Financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over Financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R Gopal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 000846C

Sd/-

Vikash Aggarwal

Partner

Membership No: 519574

UDIN: 23519574BGXSNZ9895

Date : 13th May 2024

Place : New Delhi