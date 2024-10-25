Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

SMC Global Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) and Regulation 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 25th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report b) Raising of funds by issuances of non-convertible debentures by way of public issue in terms of SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations 2021 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

SMC Global Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. To consider and take note the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, 30th day of July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

SMC Global Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 13th day of May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Proposal for recommendation of Final Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. this is with reference to outcome of BM held on today i.e. 13th May, 2024 Appointment of M/s A.K. Roy & Associates as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 Board of Directors have taken note of resignation of senior management personnel this is with reference to outcome of BM held on today i.e. 13th May, 2024 Board approves final dividend of 60% on the face value of the equity shares for the FY 2023-24 Intimation of Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-2025 Appointment of M/s P.C. Bindal & Co as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Board of Directors in their meeting held on 13th May, 2024 approved raising of funds through various modes subject to approval of the shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

SMC Global Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve discuss and approve the proposal for issuance of non convertible debenture by way of public issue and other general matter The Board of Director in their Meeting held today approved the appointment of Ms. Neeru Abrol as Non executive Independent Director of the Company. detailed documents is attached Revised Disclosure : Appointment of Independent Director i.e. Ms. Neeru Abrol w.e.f. 30 March 2024 by Board of Directors at their meeting held today. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of SMC Global Securities Limited (the Company) in accordance with Regulation 30 and Regulation 51 of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held today approved the proposal for raising funds through issuance of Non convertible Debentures. detailed outcome is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024