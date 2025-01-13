iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SMC Global Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

126.09
(-2.21%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:14:03 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SMC Global Securities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.94

20.94

22.63

22.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

862.86

747.06

770.61

648.84

Net Worth

883.8

768

793.24

671.47

Minority Interest

Debt

670.23

409.79

174.67

263.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.69

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,554.72

1,177.79

967.91

934.54

Fixed Assets

132.66

117.36

100.33

48.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

401.87

420.19

552.74

484.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

12.53

10.41

2.11

7.95

Networking Capital

-1,450.29

-924.32

-969.6

-646.94

Inventories

0

0.19

23.66

13.17

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

446.14

298.6

267.75

232.9

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

160.94

106.42

142.66

112.94

Sundry Creditors

-715.22

-376.63

-635.56

-397.9

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1,342.15

-952.9

-768.11

-608.05

Cash

2,225.09

1,367.78

1,193.26

1,041.28

Total Assets

1,321.86

991.42

878.84

934.54

SMC Global Sec. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SMC Global Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.