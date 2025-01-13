SMC Global Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.94
20.94
22.63
22.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
862.86
747.06
770.61
648.84
Net Worth
883.8
768
793.24
671.47
Minority Interest
Debt
670.23
409.79
174.67
263.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,554.72
1,177.79
967.91
934.54
Fixed Assets
132.66
117.36
100.33
48.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
401.87
420.19
552.74
484.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.53
10.41
2.11
7.95
Networking Capital
-1,450.29
-924.32
-969.6
-646.94
Inventories
0
0.19
23.66
13.17
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
446.14
298.6
267.75
232.9
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
160.94
106.42
142.66
112.94
Sundry Creditors
-715.22
-376.63
-635.56
-397.9
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1,342.15
-952.9
-768.11
-608.05
Cash
2,225.09
1,367.78
1,193.26
1,041.28
Total Assets
1,321.86
991.42
878.84
934.54
