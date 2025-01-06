SMC Global Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-177.87
204.65
-335.23
256.35
Other operating items
Operating
-177.87
204.65
-335.23
256.35
Capital expenditure
64.49
5.03
31.38
11.53
Free cash flow
-113.38
209.68
-303.85
267.88
Equity raised
1,419.45
1,250.08
1,173.42
1,138.7
Investing
68.64
44.06
-27.93
-30.63
Financing
-36.82
227.85
-427.16
247.81
Dividends paid
0
13.58
8.15
5.43
Net in cash
1,337.89
1,745.25
422.63
1,629.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.