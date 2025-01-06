iifl-logo-icon 1
SMC Global Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

130.57
(-6.39%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR SMC Global Securities Ltd

SMC Global Sec. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-177.87

204.65

-335.23

256.35

Other operating items

Operating

-177.87

204.65

-335.23

256.35

Capital expenditure

64.49

5.03

31.38

11.53

Free cash flow

-113.38

209.68

-303.85

267.88

Equity raised

1,419.45

1,250.08

1,173.42

1,138.7

Investing

68.64

44.06

-27.93

-30.63

Financing

-36.82

227.85

-427.16

247.81

Dividends paid

0

13.58

8.15

5.43

Net in cash

1,337.89

1,745.25

422.63

1,629.19

Loading...

