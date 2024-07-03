SMC Global Securities Ltd Summary

SMC Global Securities Limited was incorporated on December 19, 1994 in New Delhi with Mr. Subhash, C. Aggarwal & Mr. Mahesh, C. Gupta as Promoters. The Company is a Trading-cum-Clearing member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) & BSE Limited (BSE) in Equity, Equity Derivative, Currency Derivative & Commodity Derivative segments of Exchange and Trading member in Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) in Currency Derivative Segment. Further, Company is also a Trading-cum-Clearing member of the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (NCDEX) in commodity segment of the Exchanges.The Company also holds depository participants registration of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Comtrack. Further the Company is also SEBI registered Research Analyst, Portfolio management service (PMS) and AMFI registered mutual fund distributor. The Company is regulated by SEBI. The company has ten subsidiaries and one joint venture. The Company offers a wide range of services to meet clients needs including brokerage services, clearing services, depository services, distribution of third party financial products such as mutual fund and initial public offerings, fund Management services, research support services and also engages in proprietary & commodity trading.Besides, the Company offers advanced broking services across equity, derivative, currency and commodity asset classes, financial analytics, mortgage advisory, investment banking and executions in cash & future equities. It has become the principal inter-dealer broker in both exotic and vanilla equity derivative instruments.In 1995, the company started business of equity brokerage and got membership of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. It also started Arbitrage operations. In 1996, the company moved towards providing trading platform for equities to their clients after procurement of membership of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in the capital market segment. In 2000, the company ventured into depository services with CDSL registration and in 2009 also got registered with NSDL. In 2003, the company started providing trading platforms to clients for trading in commodities through MCX, NCDEX and ICEX. It also has international presence through its wholly owned subsidiary, SMC Comex International DMCC, which is a member of Dubai Gold and Commodity Exchange (DGCX). In 2005, the company took the initiative of fundamental & technical research in equity and commodities.In 2006, the company entered into distribution of life & general insurance products through its subsidiary, SMC Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. , a licensed insurance broker by IRDA. In 2007, the company started providing NRI services, Institutional trading and advisory services. In 2008, the company went digital by trading online in equities, derivatives & commodities. NBFC started providing margin funding & IPO financing to clients. In 2009, the company became trading and clearing member of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.In 2010, the company launched corporate hedging desk for currency & commodity .In 2014, the company started providing broking services for real estate, mortgage and loan advisory.In 2016, the company started acting as a stock broker and clearing member on derivative segment of India International Exchange.In 2017, the company enrolled a new distribution partner POS approved by IRDA for selling General Insurance & Life Insurance products.In 2018, the company started online market place for instant customized rate quotas on loans. In May 2018, the Company approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement for the merger of its two wholly owned subsidiaries, SMC Finvest Limited and Indunia Realtech Limited into with the Company and demerged commodity broking and proprietary commodity trading business of the wholly owned subsidiary, SMC Comtrade Limited and vested the same inSMC Global Securities Ltd. It further demerged wealth management business (including portfolio management services) of the wholly owned subsidiary, SMC Investments and Advisors Limited and vesting of the same in SMC Global Securities Ltd.In 2019, the company established business of retail discount broking, currencies and commodities trading , mutual funds and bonds which empowers traders & investors by sharing its market expertise, new age technology, zero brokerage advantages and excellent trading platforms.In 2021, the equity shares of the Company were listed on nationwide trading platforms of NSE and BSE on 24 February, 2021. The Company has been ranked among top 1000 listed entities of India as per its market capitalization of 31 March 2021.In 2022, the Company became e Clearing and Trading Member of India International Bullion Exchange IFSC and along with its subsidiary i.e. SMC Global IFSC Private Limited has incorporated an Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), Category III in the form of a trust with the name SMC IFSC Global Opportunities Fund in Gujarat. The Company through its subsidiary, SMC Comtrade Limited launched its own gold and silver coins in various denominations under under brand name as SMCCOINS.In 2023, Company launched a new gold loan venture with dedicated gold loan branches. It completed the equity share buyback from open market through stock exchanges. The NBFC Segment has attained Middle Layer NBFC status by achieving an asset size of Rs 1000 crores.