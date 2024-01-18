Outcome of Board Meeting held on Today i.e. 5th February, 2024 Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.2 per equity share of Rs. 2 each (fully paid up) i.e. 60% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 which shall be payable to those Shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 13t February, 2024.