|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 May 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|-
|1.2
|60
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 1.2 per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up) i.e. 60% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|1.2
|60
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Today i.e. 5th February, 2024 Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.2 per equity share of Rs. 2 each (fully paid up) i.e. 60% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 which shall be payable to those Shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 13t February, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.