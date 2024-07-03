Summary

Aditya Birla Money Limited, formerly known as Apollo Sindhoori Capital Investment Limited was incorporated on July 04, 1995 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company changed its name from Apollo Sindhoori Capital Investments Limited to Aditya Birla Money Limited with effect from August 3, 2009. As a part of Aditya Birla financial Services Group, Company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering Equity and Derivative Trading through NSE and BSE and Currency Derivative on MCX-SX and Commodities Trading through MCX and NCDEX. It is registered as a Depository Participant with both NSDL and CDSL in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depository Participants) Regulations, 1996. It also provides Portfolio Management Services and involved in trading in securities.The company offers services such as, trading facility in equity segment on and derivative segment on NSE & BSE through a single screen; trading facility in commodity segment, including bullion, oils, gaur seed etc through their subsidiary; depository Participant services of NSDL and CDSL at major locations; Online bidding for IPO and distribution of mutual fund.The company is headquartered in Chennai. They are having a strong distribution network of over 221 own and 687 franchisee branches, a large customer base in excess of 175,000 and a scalable business model based on a strong technology backbone and a wide product mix.Earlier, the company was promoted by Prathap C Reddy,Chairman of

Read More