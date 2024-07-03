iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Money Ltd Share Price

255.95
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open234.7
  • Day's High255.95
  • 52 Wk High303.72
  • Prev. Close243.8
  • Day's Low233.6
  • 52 Wk Low 87.95
  • Turnover (lac)350
  • P/E19.38
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value36.41
  • EPS13.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,446.35
  • Div. Yield0
Aditya Birla Money Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

234.7

Prev. Close

243.8

Turnover(Lac.)

350

Day's High

255.95

Day's Low

233.6

52 Week's High

303.72

52 Week's Low

87.95

Book Value

36.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,446.35

P/E

19.38

EPS

13.21

Divi. Yield

0

Aditya Birla Money Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aditya Birla Money Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aditya Birla Money Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 26.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Birla Money Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.65

5.65

5.64

5.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

157.06

103.53

68.8

42.25

Net Worth

162.71

109.18

74.44

47.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-310.37

219.39

-267.43

401.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

162.15

131.02

97.18

106.4

67.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

162.15

131.02

97.18

106.4

67.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

22.21

12.68

7.65

Other Income

2.49

2.09

8.51

7.38

6.13

Aditya Birla Money Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Birla Money Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P Sudhir Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

G Vijayaraghavan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G K Tulsian

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shriram Jagetiya

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pinky A Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tushar Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Lakhotia

Independent Director

S Ravi

Independent Director

SHARADKUMAR BHATIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Birla Money Ltd

Summary

Aditya Birla Money Limited, formerly known as Apollo Sindhoori Capital Investment Limited was incorporated on July 04, 1995 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company changed its name from Apollo Sindhoori Capital Investments Limited to Aditya Birla Money Limited with effect from August 3, 2009. As a part of Aditya Birla financial Services Group, Company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering Equity and Derivative Trading through NSE and BSE and Currency Derivative on MCX-SX and Commodities Trading through MCX and NCDEX. It is registered as a Depository Participant with both NSDL and CDSL in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depository Participants) Regulations, 1996. It also provides Portfolio Management Services and involved in trading in securities.The company offers services such as, trading facility in equity segment on and derivative segment on NSE & BSE through a single screen; trading facility in commodity segment, including bullion, oils, gaur seed etc through their subsidiary; depository Participant services of NSDL and CDSL at major locations; Online bidding for IPO and distribution of mutual fund.The company is headquartered in Chennai. They are having a strong distribution network of over 221 own and 687 franchisee branches, a large customer base in excess of 175,000 and a scalable business model based on a strong technology backbone and a wide product mix.Earlier, the company was promoted by Prathap C Reddy,Chairman of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Birla Money Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Birla Money Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹255.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Money Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Money Ltd is ₹1446.35 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Money Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Money Ltd is 19.38 and 7.03 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Birla Money Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Money Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Money Ltd is ₹87.95 and ₹303.72 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Birla Money Ltd?

Aditya Birla Money Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.67%, 3 Years at 59.73%, 1 Year at 122.18%, 6 Month at 54.32%, 3 Month at 74.36% and 1 Month at 42.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Money Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Money Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.46 %

