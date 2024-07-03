Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹234.7
Prev. Close₹243.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹350
Day's High₹255.95
Day's Low₹233.6
52 Week's High₹303.72
52 Week's Low₹87.95
Book Value₹36.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,446.35
P/E19.38
EPS13.21
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.65
5.65
5.64
5.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
157.06
103.53
68.8
42.25
Net Worth
162.71
109.18
74.44
47.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-310.37
219.39
-267.43
401.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
162.15
131.02
97.18
106.4
67.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
162.15
131.02
97.18
106.4
67.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
22.21
12.68
7.65
Other Income
2.49
2.09
8.51
7.38
6.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P Sudhir Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
G Vijayaraghavan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G K Tulsian
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shriram Jagetiya
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pinky A Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tushar Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Lakhotia
Independent Director
S Ravi
Independent Director
SHARADKUMAR BHATIA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aditya Birla Money Ltd
Summary
Aditya Birla Money Limited, formerly known as Apollo Sindhoori Capital Investment Limited was incorporated on July 04, 1995 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company changed its name from Apollo Sindhoori Capital Investments Limited to Aditya Birla Money Limited with effect from August 3, 2009. As a part of Aditya Birla financial Services Group, Company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering Equity and Derivative Trading through NSE and BSE and Currency Derivative on MCX-SX and Commodities Trading through MCX and NCDEX. It is registered as a Depository Participant with both NSDL and CDSL in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depository Participants) Regulations, 1996. It also provides Portfolio Management Services and involved in trading in securities.The company offers services such as, trading facility in equity segment on and derivative segment on NSE & BSE through a single screen; trading facility in commodity segment, including bullion, oils, gaur seed etc through their subsidiary; depository Participant services of NSDL and CDSL at major locations; Online bidding for IPO and distribution of mutual fund.The company is headquartered in Chennai. They are having a strong distribution network of over 221 own and 687 franchisee branches, a large customer base in excess of 175,000 and a scalable business model based on a strong technology backbone and a wide product mix.Earlier, the company was promoted by Prathap C Reddy,Chairman of
Read More
The Aditya Birla Money Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹255.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Money Ltd is ₹1446.35 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Money Ltd is 19.38 and 7.03 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Money Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Money Ltd is ₹87.95 and ₹303.72 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aditya Birla Money Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.67%, 3 Years at 59.73%, 1 Year at 122.18%, 6 Month at 54.32%, 3 Month at 74.36% and 1 Month at 42.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.