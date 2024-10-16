Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, October 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Out Come of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 and Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 (4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulation, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024