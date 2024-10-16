iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Money Ltd Board Meeting

220.85
(3.54%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Adit.Birla Money CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, October 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday July 16 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Out Come of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 and Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 (4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 Out Come of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Aditya Birla Money Limited has informed the Exchange Regarding Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation , 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulation, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Audited Results Out Come of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 and Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 (4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulation, 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Aditya Birla Money Limited has informed the Exchange Regarding Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulation , 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024) Aditya Birla Money has informed the Exchange Regarding Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. ( We wish to rectify an advertent Clerical/ typographical error in the Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, dated 22nd April 2024, specifically concerning the effective date of Appointment of Dr. Sethurathnam Ravi) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

