Aditya Birla Money Ltd Cash Flow Statement

243.5
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Adit.Birla Money FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-310.37

219.39

-267.43

401.6

Other operating items

Operating

-310.37

219.39

-267.43

401.6

Capital expenditure

7.06

4.8

27.03

-44.98

Free cash flow

-303.31

224.19

-240.4

356.62

Equity raised

111.06

67.89

-13.13

66.95

Investing

436.01

0

-24.29

18.79

Financing

1,135.19

640.4

465.94

256.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,378.95

932.48

188.12

699.18

