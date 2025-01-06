Aditya Birla Money Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-310.37
219.39
-267.43
401.6
Other operating items
Operating
-310.37
219.39
-267.43
401.6
Capital expenditure
7.06
4.8
27.03
-44.98
Free cash flow
-303.31
224.19
-240.4
356.62
Equity raised
111.06
67.89
-13.13
66.95
Investing
436.01
0
-24.29
18.79
Financing
1,135.19
640.4
465.94
256.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,378.95
932.48
188.12
699.18
