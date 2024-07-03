Aditya Birla Money Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2018
|Jun-2018
|Mar-2018
|Dec-2017
|Sept-2017
Gross Sales
43.11
42.14
43.82
43.13
39.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.11
42.14
43.82
43.13
39.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.97
0.92
0.78
0.58
0.56
Total Income
44.08
43.06
44.6
43.71
39.83
Total Expenditure
32.6
34.07
36.6
37.04
34.56
PBIDT
11.48
8.98
8
6.67
5.27
Interest
7.49
5.93
4.13
2.54
2.2
PBDT
4
3.06
3.87
4.13
3.07
Depreciation
0.5
0.49
0.48
0.53
0.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.06
0.5
1.32
-0.18
1.19
Deferred Tax
0.07
0.06
-0.22
0.93
-0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
2.36
2.02
2.29
2.85
1.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.36
2.02
2.29
2.85
1.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.36
2.02
2.29
2.85
1.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.42
0.36
0.41
0.51
0.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.63
5.62
5.61
5.6
5.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.62
21.3
18.25
15.46
13.42
PBDTM(%)
9.27
7.26
8.83
9.57
7.81
PATM(%)
5.47
4.79
5.22
6.6
3.69
