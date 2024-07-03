iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aditya Birla Money Ltd Quarterly Results

244.85
(0.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sept-2017

Gross Sales

43.11

42.14

43.82

43.13

39.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.11

42.14

43.82

43.13

39.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.97

0.92

0.78

0.58

0.56

Total Income

44.08

43.06

44.6

43.71

39.83

Total Expenditure

32.6

34.07

36.6

37.04

34.56

PBIDT

11.48

8.98

8

6.67

5.27

Interest

7.49

5.93

4.13

2.54

2.2

PBDT

4

3.06

3.87

4.13

3.07

Depreciation

0.5

0.49

0.48

0.53

0.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.06

0.5

1.32

-0.18

1.19

Deferred Tax

0.07

0.06

-0.22

0.93

-0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

2.36

2.02

2.29

2.85

1.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.36

2.02

2.29

2.85

1.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.36

2.02

2.29

2.85

1.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.42

0.36

0.41

0.51

0.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.63

5.62

5.61

5.6

5.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.62

21.3

18.25

15.46

13.42

PBDTM(%)

9.27

7.26

8.83

9.57

7.81

PATM(%)

5.47

4.79

5.22

6.6

3.69

Adit.Birla Money: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Birla Money Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.