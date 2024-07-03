iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aditya Birla Money Ltd Nine Monthly Results

233.65
(-4.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

118.33

96.64

74.99

78.82

49.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

118.33

96.64

74.99

78.82

49.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

16.16

9.01

5.4

Other Income

1.76

1.39

5.99

5.33

4.75

Total Income

120.09

98.03

97.14

93.16

59.5

Total Expenditure

104.95

86.68

86.49

82.84

63.2

PBIDT

15.14

11.35

10.65

10.32

-3.72

Interest

4.73

4.55

4.23

1.09

1.87

PBDT

10.41

6.8

6.43

9.23

-5.59

Depreciation

1.7

2.47

3.04

4.59

5.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.27

0

0

-0.29

0

Deferred Tax

0.59

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

6.85

4.33

3.39

4.93

-10.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.85

4.33

3.39

4.93

-10.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.85

4.33

3.39

4.93

-10.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.22

0.78

0.61

0.89

-1.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.6

5.54

5.54

5.54

5.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

1,38,50,000

1,38,50,000

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

25

25

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

4,15,50,000

4,15,50,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

75

75

PBIDTM(%)

12.79

11.74

14.2

13.09

-7.53

PBDTM(%)

8.79

7.03

8.57

11.71

-11.32

PATM(%)

5.78

4.48

4.52

6.25

-21.7

Adit.Birla Money: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Birla Money Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.