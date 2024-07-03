Aditya Birla Money Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
118.33
96.64
74.99
78.82
49.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
118.33
96.64
74.99
78.82
49.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
16.16
9.01
5.4
Other Income
1.76
1.39
5.99
5.33
4.75
Total Income
120.09
98.03
97.14
93.16
59.5
Total Expenditure
104.95
86.68
86.49
82.84
63.2
PBIDT
15.14
11.35
10.65
10.32
-3.72
Interest
4.73
4.55
4.23
1.09
1.87
PBDT
10.41
6.8
6.43
9.23
-5.59
Depreciation
1.7
2.47
3.04
4.59
5.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.27
0
0
-0.29
0
Deferred Tax
0.59
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
6.85
4.33
3.39
4.93
-10.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.85
4.33
3.39
4.93
-10.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.85
4.33
3.39
4.93
-10.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.22
0.78
0.61
0.89
-1.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.6
5.54
5.54
5.54
5.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
1,38,50,000
1,38,50,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
25
25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
4,15,50,000
4,15,50,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
75
75
PBIDTM(%)
12.79
11.74
14.2
13.09
-7.53
PBDTM(%)
8.79
7.03
8.57
11.71
-11.32
PATM(%)
5.78
4.48
4.52
6.25
-21.7
