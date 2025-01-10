Aditya Birla Money Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.65
5.65
5.64
5.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
157.06
103.53
68.8
42.25
Net Worth
162.71
109.18
74.44
47.88
Minority Interest
Debt
1,398.63
899.66
738.62
396.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,561.34
1,008.84
813.06
444.45
Fixed Assets
36.26
31.65
24.39
24.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
429.97
403.59
436.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.62
6.96
5.97
5.32
Networking Capital
-405.85
-280.97
-360.48
6.87
Inventories
0
0
0
256.49
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
60.66
18.33
45.36
153.94
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
88.26
55.29
47.78
35.41
Sundry Creditors
-23.8
-19.49
-33.41
-29.4
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-530.97
-335.1
-420.21
-409.57
Cash
889.51
564.8
461.97
405.13
Total Assets
960.51
726.03
567.86
441.58
