Aditya Birla Money Ltd Balance Sheet

215.45
(-4.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.65

5.65

5.64

5.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

157.06

103.53

68.8

42.25

Net Worth

162.71

109.18

74.44

47.88

Minority Interest

Debt

1,398.63

899.66

738.62

396.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,561.34

1,008.84

813.06

444.45

Fixed Assets

36.26

31.65

24.39

24.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

429.97

403.59

436.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

10.62

6.96

5.97

5.32

Networking Capital

-405.85

-280.97

-360.48

6.87

Inventories

0

0

0

256.49

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

60.66

18.33

45.36

153.94

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

88.26

55.29

47.78

35.41

Sundry Creditors

-23.8

-19.49

-33.41

-29.4

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-530.97

-335.1

-420.21

-409.57

Cash

889.51

564.8

461.97

405.13

Total Assets

960.51

726.03

567.86

441.58

