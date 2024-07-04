iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Money Ltd AGM

213.3
(4.20%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:29 PM

Adit.Birla Money CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Jul 202425 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A and Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we enclose Copies of the Newspaper Advertisement Published in Business Standard (English), Jai Hind (Gujarati), in Compliance with Ministry of Corporate Affairs General Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 05, 2022, 10/2022 dated December28, 2022 and Subsequent Circulars issued in this regard, the latest being, General Circular No. 09/2023 dated September 25, 2023 intimation that 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM). The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 will remain closed from Tuesday July 23, 2024 to Tuesday July 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th July 2024. The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 will remain closed from Tuesday July 23, 2024 to Tuesday July 30, 2024 ( both days inclusive) for the Purpose of the 28th AGM Schedule to be held on 30th July 2024. Note- In Previous Book Closure Announcement, we have inadvertently uploaded the wrong file which has been corrected (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024) Aditya Birla Money Limited has informed that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached is the Summary of Proceedings of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 30th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Aditya Birla Money Limited has Submitted to the Exchange a Copy of its Scrutinizers Report along with the Voting Results of the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

