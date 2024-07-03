Summary

BLB Limited, a leading professionally managed corporate stock broking public limited company of India is incorporated in Dec.81 and is a Corporate Member of National Stock Exchange and is engaged in trading and investment in shares, securities and commodities. It has also acquired Depository Participant status with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). The company is endowed with skilled personnel and state-of-the-art telecommunication equipments to conduct its business operations. The Company has the distinction of holding multiple corporate memberships of all premier Stock Exchanges of India. Together with having the status of Depository Participant.The Company has obtained both clearing and trading membership of the derivative segment of NSE & BSE. In order to enter the e-broking business the Company has floated a subsidiary company namely BLB Finwiz.com Limited and has launched a portal www.blbfinwiz.com on indian capital market.During the year 2001-02, the Company expanded its presence in the Derivatives Segment1 in addition to the Capital Market and embarked upon an expansion program in both the segments. The Company disposed off the entire shareholding of the subsidiary Company, BLBFinwiz.com Limited on 7th October, 2002. During 2003-04, a subsidiary of the Company, BLB Global Business Limited, was incorporated in Mauritius with an object to trade in ADR/GDR of securities of Indian companies. J.D. Properties Ltd.

