SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹19.84
Prev. Close₹19.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.23
Day's High₹19.84
Day's Low₹19.1
52 Week's High₹52.55
52 Week's Low₹16.45
Book Value₹20.45
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.4
P/E9.48
EPS2.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.02
88.41
82.34
72.89
Net Worth
96.31
93.7
87.63
78.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.41
-7.84
3.01
-9.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
516.76
463.58
286.51
581.51
344.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
516.76
463.58
286.51
581.51
344.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.98
1.28
0.12
Other Income
2.14
1.99
2.23
0.77
1.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Brij Rattan Bagri
Executive Director
Anshul Mehra
Non Executive Director
Keshav Chand Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhwani Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gaurav Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Sethi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
BLB Limited, a leading professionally managed corporate stock broking public limited company of India is incorporated in Dec.81 and is a Corporate Member of National Stock Exchange and is engaged in trading and investment in shares, securities and commodities. It has also acquired Depository Participant status with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). The company is endowed with skilled personnel and state-of-the-art telecommunication equipments to conduct its business operations. The Company has the distinction of holding multiple corporate memberships of all premier Stock Exchanges of India. Together with having the status of Depository Participant.The Company has obtained both clearing and trading membership of the derivative segment of NSE & BSE. In order to enter the e-broking business the Company has floated a subsidiary company namely BLB Finwiz.com Limited and has launched a portal www.blbfinwiz.com on indian capital market.During the year 2001-02, the Company expanded its presence in the Derivatives Segment1 in addition to the Capital Market and embarked upon an expansion program in both the segments. The Company disposed off the entire shareholding of the subsidiary Company, BLBFinwiz.com Limited on 7th October, 2002. During 2003-04, a subsidiary of the Company, BLB Global Business Limited, was incorporated in Mauritius with an object to trade in ADR/GDR of securities of Indian companies. J.D. Properties Ltd.
The BLB Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BLB Ltd is ₹101.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BLB Ltd is 9.48 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BLB Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BLB Ltd is ₹16.45 and ₹52.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BLB Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.69%, 3 Years at -5.07%, 1 Year at -13.11%, 6 Month at 8.91%, 3 Month at -1.31% and 1 Month at -2.20%.
