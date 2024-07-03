iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BLB Ltd Share Price

19.18
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.84
  • Day's High19.84
  • 52 Wk High52.55
  • Prev. Close19.55
  • Day's Low19.1
  • 52 Wk Low 16.45
  • Turnover (lac)17.23
  • P/E9.48
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value20.45
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

BLB Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

19.84

Prev. Close

19.55

Turnover(Lac.)

17.23

Day's High

19.84

Day's Low

19.1

52 Week's High

52.55

52 Week's Low

16.45

Book Value

20.45

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.4

P/E

9.48

EPS

2.06

Divi. Yield

0

BLB Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

BLB Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

BLB Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:16 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.83%

Non-Promoter- 63.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

BLB Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.02

88.41

82.34

72.89

Net Worth

96.31

93.7

87.63

78.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.41

-7.84

3.01

-9.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

516.76

463.58

286.51

581.51

344.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

516.76

463.58

286.51

581.51

344.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.98

1.28

0.12

Other Income

2.14

1.99

2.23

0.77

1.75

View Annually Results

BLB Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BLB Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Brij Rattan Bagri

Executive Director

Anshul Mehra

Non Executive Director

Keshav Chand Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhwani Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gaurav Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Sethi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BLB Ltd

Summary

BLB Limited, a leading professionally managed corporate stock broking public limited company of India is incorporated in Dec.81 and is a Corporate Member of National Stock Exchange and is engaged in trading and investment in shares, securities and commodities. It has also acquired Depository Participant status with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). The company is endowed with skilled personnel and state-of-the-art telecommunication equipments to conduct its business operations. The Company has the distinction of holding multiple corporate memberships of all premier Stock Exchanges of India. Together with having the status of Depository Participant.The Company has obtained both clearing and trading membership of the derivative segment of NSE & BSE. In order to enter the e-broking business the Company has floated a subsidiary company namely BLB Finwiz.com Limited and has launched a portal www.blbfinwiz.com on indian capital market.During the year 2001-02, the Company expanded its presence in the Derivatives Segment1 in addition to the Capital Market and embarked upon an expansion program in both the segments. The Company disposed off the entire shareholding of the subsidiary Company, BLBFinwiz.com Limited on 7th October, 2002. During 2003-04, a subsidiary of the Company, BLB Global Business Limited, was incorporated in Mauritius with an object to trade in ADR/GDR of securities of Indian companies. J.D. Properties Ltd.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BLB Ltd share price today?

The BLB Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of BLB Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BLB Ltd is ₹101.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BLB Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BLB Ltd is 9.48 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BLB Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BLB Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BLB Ltd is ₹16.45 and ₹52.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BLB Ltd?

BLB Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.69%, 3 Years at -5.07%, 1 Year at -13.11%, 6 Month at 8.91%, 3 Month at -1.31% and 1 Month at -2.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BLB Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BLB Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR BLB Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.