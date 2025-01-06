BLB Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.41
-7.84
3.01
-9.14
Other operating items
Operating
-7.41
-7.84
3.01
-9.14
Capital expenditure
0.11
-7.5
3.42
8.18
Free cash flow
-7.29
-15.35
6.43
-0.96
Equity raised
144.4
155.7
175.29
185.5
Investing
0.17
-6.22
-13.04
-7.3
Financing
18.15
28.3
13.48
5.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
155.43
162.43
182.16
182.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.