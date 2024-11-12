iifl-logo-icon 1
BLB Ltd Board Meeting

19.37
(3.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:49:16 AM

BLB CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BLB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-11-2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
PFA Board Meeting outcome held today. Appointment of Statutory Auditor
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
BLB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Please find attached outcome of Board of Directors Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
BLB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, May 24, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements and Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. (Copy attached) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

BLB: Related News

No Record Found

