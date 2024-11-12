Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BLB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-11-2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

PFA Board Meeting outcome held today. Appointment of Statutory Auditor

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

BLB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Please find attached outcome of Board of Directors Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024