INDEPENDENT AUDITORS1 REPORT

To the Members of BLB Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of BLB Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

There were no Key audit matters which, in our professional judgment, could be of significance in the financial statements of the current period to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicated with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors for the year ended 31 March, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: -

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; and

iii. The Company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

i) whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

ii) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

i) whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

ii) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year and subsequent to the year- end.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1st April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For M/S. VSD & ASSOCIATES,

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

(FRN : 008726N)

(VAIBHAV GUPTA)

PARTNER

M. No. 519066

Place : New Delhi.

Dated : 24th May, 2024

UDIN : 24519066BKBIMM8627

ANNEXURE - A‘ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS1 REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BLB Limited of even date) we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, neither any proceedings were initiated nor are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the Companys business involves inventories of shares, securities and Mutual Funds held as stock-in-trade and the same have been verified by the management with demat accounts maintained with depositories and with the custodians at reasonable intervals on a regular basis. The Company is maintaining proper records of inventories and as explained to us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification of stocks and book records.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate both for non-fund and fund based facilities from banks on the basis of security of current assets and fixed deposits of the Company. The management has informed that as per the bank sanction letter, the Company was not required to file any quarterly returns /statements with such bank.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any fresh investments, not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transactions covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013. As such, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits nor there is any amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. As such, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the activities rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii)(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues. As informed, the provisions of sales Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax are currently not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts of statutory dues were in arrears as at 31.03.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records and information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of disputes.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority during the year.

c) The Company did not take any term loans during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes during the year by the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and as such, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and as such, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as such the requirement to report on clauses 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, all the transactions with its related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and as such requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. As such, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. As such, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, as such, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and as such the requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no ongoing CSR projects during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS1 REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BLB Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BLB Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

1. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

2. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

3. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

4. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

5. Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

