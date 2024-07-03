BLB Ltd Summary

BLB Limited, a leading professionally managed corporate stock broking public limited company of India is incorporated in Dec.81 and is a Corporate Member of National Stock Exchange and is engaged in trading and investment in shares, securities and commodities. It has also acquired Depository Participant status with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). The company is endowed with skilled personnel and state-of-the-art telecommunication equipments to conduct its business operations. The Company has the distinction of holding multiple corporate memberships of all premier Stock Exchanges of India. Together with having the status of Depository Participant.The Company has obtained both clearing and trading membership of the derivative segment of NSE & BSE. In order to enter the e-broking business the Company has floated a subsidiary company namely BLB Finwiz.com Limited and has launched a portal www.blbfinwiz.com on indian capital market.During the year 2001-02, the Company expanded its presence in the Derivatives Segment1 in addition to the Capital Market and embarked upon an expansion program in both the segments. The Company disposed off the entire shareholding of the subsidiary Company, BLBFinwiz.com Limited on 7th October, 2002. During 2003-04, a subsidiary of the Company, BLB Global Business Limited, was incorporated in Mauritius with an object to trade in ADR/GDR of securities of Indian companies. J.D. Properties Ltd. got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation. In terms of the said Scheme, Company allotted 91,41,138 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each to the eligible shareholders of . J.D. Properties Ltd. As a result, the additional shares allotted pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation were listed at the Mumbai Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd effective from 7th July, 2004 and 15th July, 2004 respectively. The Company promoted, a wholly owned subsidiary company, BLB Institute of Financial Markets Limited (BIFM) during 2005-06. In year 2011-12, the name of Subsidiary Company BLB Commodities Private Limited was changed to BLB Commodities Limited pursuant to conversion of the Company from Private Limited to Public Limited and further expanded its business operations by undertaking Export and Import of Agri Commodities in the international market. It also acquired the Membership of NCDEX Spot Exchange. The Company also incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company (WOS) in the name of BLB Global Business Limited (BGBL) to carry on the Export and Import business of Agri Commodities. Further, the WOS BGBL incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary companies in Dubai and Singapore to undertake physical commodities business in the international market. Further, the Company floated two wholly owned Subsidiaries in the name of Samagra Capital Limited and Sakala Commodities Limited, which got incorporated on May 18, 2017 and May 24, 2017 respectively.