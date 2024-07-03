Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹116.34
Prev. Close₹115.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹400.81
Day's High₹116.34
Day's Low₹108.21
52 Week's High₹159.37
52 Week's Low₹55.1
Book Value₹34.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,069.28
P/E18.4
EPS6.28
Divi. Yield1.11
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
23.91
23.91
23.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
654.73
556.71
538.56
441.03
Net Worth
678.64
580.62
562.47
464.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
18.81
68.71
101.96
-19.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
614.13
439.29
500.29
424.99
305.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
614.13
439.29
500.29
424.99
305.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.84
8.34
0.84
1.82
1.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
C J George
Chairman & Independent Directo
R Bupathy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahesh Vyas
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Punnoose George
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Liju K Johnson
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Radhakrishnan Nair
Whole-time Director
A Balakrishnan
Whole-time Director
Satish Menon
Independent Director
Rajan Krishnanath Medhekar
Independent Director
Alice Geevarghese Vaidyan
Independent Director
Sebastian Luckose Morris
Whole-time Director
Jones George
Nominee (KSIDC)
HARIKISHORE SUBRAMANIAN
Independent Director
Binoy Varghese Samuel
Director
Hariom Prasad Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Binoy Varghese Samuel
Non Executive Director
G Pradeepkumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Geojit Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Geojit Financial Services Limited originated in year, 1987 as a partnership Firm of Mr. C. J. George and his Associates. Later on, Firm was converted into a Company and got incorporated on November 24, 1994 as Geojit Securities Limited. Since the main business of the Company was discontinued, name of the Company was changed to Geojit Investment Services Ltd. w.e.f. 2nd April 2009.The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited became a co-promoter of Geojit by acquiring 24% stake in the Company. In 1995, the Company became a Member of National Stock Exchange and installed their first trading terminal in Cochin, Kerala. The Company offers stock and currency derivatives, portfolio management services, margin trading, mutual fund and insurance product distribution, online financial planning, and commodity derivatives. It has operations outside the country through subsidiaries, an associate and joint ventures in Oman, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Geojit was a pioneer in the introduction of commodity trading in rubber, cardamom, gold, and silver futures. The Company also had a first mover advantage in the introduction of internet-based depository transactions, integrated trading systems for both cash and derivative segments, and trading on mobile devices and the Internet. Geojit offers Flip, Selfie, TraderX, Online Financial Planning Tool,and FundsGenie, among other innovative and user-friendly solutions. In 1997, the company became a Depository Participant under Nati
Read More
The Geojit Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Geojit Financial Services Ltd is ₹3069.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Geojit Financial Services Ltd is 18.4 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Geojit Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Geojit Financial Services Ltd is ₹55.1 and ₹159.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Geojit Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.11%, 3 Years at 19.11%, 1 Year at 54.26%, 6 Month at 27.95%, 3 Month at -21.73% and 1 Month at -7.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.