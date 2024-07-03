iifl-logo-icon 1
Geojit Financial Services Ltd Share Price

110
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open116.34
  • Day's High116.34
  • 52 Wk High159.37
  • Prev. Close115.63
  • Day's Low108.21
  • 52 Wk Low 55.1
  • Turnover (lac)400.81
  • P/E18.4
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value34.89
  • EPS6.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,069.28
  • Div. Yield1.11
No Records Found

Geojit Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

116.34

Prev. Close

115.63

Turnover(Lac.)

400.81

Day's High

116.34

Day's Low

108.21

52 Week's High

159.37

52 Week's Low

55.1

Book Value

34.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,069.28

P/E

18.4

EPS

6.28

Divi. Yield

1.11

Geojit Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

arrow

Geojit Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.67%

Foreign: 24.67%

Indian: 29.90%

Non-Promoter- 3.82%

Institutions: 3.82%

Non-Institutions: 41.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Geojit Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.91

23.91

23.91

23.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

654.73

556.71

538.56

441.03

Net Worth

678.64

580.62

562.47

464.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

18.81

68.71

101.96

-19.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

614.13

439.29

500.29

424.99

305.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

614.13

439.29

500.29

424.99

305.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.84

8.34

0.84

1.82

1.03

View Annually Results

Geojit Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Geojit Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

C J George

Chairman & Independent Directo

R Bupathy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahesh Vyas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Punnoose George

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Liju K Johnson

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Radhakrishnan Nair

Whole-time Director

A Balakrishnan

Whole-time Director

Satish Menon

Independent Director

Rajan Krishnanath Medhekar

Independent Director

Alice Geevarghese Vaidyan

Independent Director

Sebastian Luckose Morris

Whole-time Director

Jones George

Nominee (KSIDC)

HARIKISHORE SUBRAMANIAN

Independent Director

Binoy Varghese Samuel

Director

Hariom Prasad Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Binoy Varghese Samuel

Non Executive Director

G Pradeepkumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Geojit Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Geojit Financial Services Limited originated in year, 1987 as a partnership Firm of Mr. C. J. George and his Associates. Later on, Firm was converted into a Company and got incorporated on November 24, 1994 as Geojit Securities Limited. Since the main business of the Company was discontinued, name of the Company was changed to Geojit Investment Services Ltd. w.e.f. 2nd April 2009.The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited became a co-promoter of Geojit by acquiring 24% stake in the Company. In 1995, the Company became a Member of National Stock Exchange and installed their first trading terminal in Cochin, Kerala. The Company offers stock and currency derivatives, portfolio management services, margin trading, mutual fund and insurance product distribution, online financial planning, and commodity derivatives. It has operations outside the country through subsidiaries, an associate and joint ventures in Oman, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Geojit was a pioneer in the introduction of commodity trading in rubber, cardamom, gold, and silver futures. The Company also had a first mover advantage in the introduction of internet-based depository transactions, integrated trading systems for both cash and derivative segments, and trading on mobile devices and the Internet. Geojit offers Flip, Selfie, TraderX, Online Financial Planning Tool,and FundsGenie, among other innovative and user-friendly solutions. In 1997, the company became a Depository Participant under Nati
Company FAQs

What is the Geojit Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Geojit Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110 today.

What is the Market Cap of Geojit Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Geojit Financial Services Ltd is ₹3069.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Geojit Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Geojit Financial Services Ltd is 18.4 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Geojit Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Geojit Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Geojit Financial Services Ltd is ₹55.1 and ₹159.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Geojit Financial Services Ltd?

Geojit Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.11%, 3 Years at 19.11%, 1 Year at 54.26%, 6 Month at 27.95%, 3 Month at -21.73% and 1 Month at -7.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Geojit Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Geojit Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.59 %
Institutions - 3.82 %
Public - 41.59 %

Logo

