Summary

Geojit Financial Services Limited originated in year, 1987 as a partnership Firm of Mr. C. J. George and his Associates. Later on, Firm was converted into a Company and got incorporated on November 24, 1994 as Geojit Securities Limited. Since the main business of the Company was discontinued, name of the Company was changed to Geojit Investment Services Ltd. w.e.f. 2nd April 2009.The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited became a co-promoter of Geojit by acquiring 24% stake in the Company. In 1995, the Company became a Member of National Stock Exchange and installed their first trading terminal in Cochin, Kerala. The Company offers stock and currency derivatives, portfolio management services, margin trading, mutual fund and insurance product distribution, online financial planning, and commodity derivatives. It has operations outside the country through subsidiaries, an associate and joint ventures in Oman, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Geojit was a pioneer in the introduction of commodity trading in rubber, cardamom, gold, and silver futures. The Company also had a first mover advantage in the introduction of internet-based depository transactions, integrated trading systems for both cash and derivative segments, and trading on mobile devices and the Internet. Geojit offers Flip, Selfie, TraderX, Online Financial Planning Tool,and FundsGenie, among other innovative and user-friendly solutions. In 1997, the company became a Depository Participant under Nati

