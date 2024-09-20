Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
24.67%
24.67%
24.67%
24.68%
24.68%
Indian
29.9%
29.91%
29.91%
29.91%
29.91%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
3.82%
3.38%
2.4%
2.58%
1.67%
Non-Institutions
41.59%
42.02%
43%
42.82%
43.71%
Total Non-Promoter
45.41%
45.4%
45.4%
45.4%
45.39%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.