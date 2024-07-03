Geojit Financial Services Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
614.13
439.29
500.29
424.99
305.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
614.13
439.29
500.29
424.99
305.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.84
8.34
0.84
1.82
1.03
Total Income
623.97
447.63
501.13
426.81
306.37
Total Expenditure
386.14
291.78
268.93
235.26
208.9
PBIDT
237.84
155.85
232.2
191.56
97.47
Interest
16.89
8.07
5.19
3.09
2.89
PBDT
220.95
147.78
227.01
188.46
94.58
Depreciation
28.97
28.84
24.7
23.29
24.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
49.35
23.77
52.43
41.25
18.83
Deferred Tax
-0.59
-1.29
-0.82
0.74
-0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
143.22
96.46
150.7
123.19
50.91
Minority Interest After NP
4.53
3.79
3.81
3.35
3.55
Net Profit after Minority Interest
144.85
97.18
150.61
123.16
47.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-3.27
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
144.85
97.18
150.61
123.16
50.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.06
4.06
6.31
5.17
1.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
32.12
27.63
48,025
Dividend (%)
150
150
300
350
150
Equity
23.91
23.91
23.9
23.84
23.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.72
35.47
46.41
45.07
31.92
PBDTM(%)
35.97
33.64
45.37
44.34
30.97
PATM(%)
23.32
21.95
30.12
28.98
16.67
