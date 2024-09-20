Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0
0
0
0
RoNW
0
0
0
0
RoA
0
0
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.31
5.17
2.14
3.26
Dividend per share
3
3.5
1.5
2
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
29.16
24.83
21.15
23.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.91
8.75
7.65
25.22
P/CEPS
0
0
0
0
P/B
1.92
1.82
0.77
3.5
EV/EBIDTA
0
0
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-1.09
-1.19
-0.96
-0.46
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.