Geojit Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

105.5
(-0.17%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.91

23.91

23.91

23.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

654.73

556.71

538.56

441.03

Net Worth

678.64

580.62

562.47

464.87

Minority Interest

Debt

358.53

112.42

77.28

36.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,037.17

693.04

639.75

501.08

Fixed Assets

112.43

100.23

80.93

72.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.27

17.5

16.11

11.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7.7

7.04

5.71

4.8

Networking Capital

-430.52

-221.71

-352.49

-253.96

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

112.27

96.79

123.84

107.89

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

164.8

87.68

89.13

107.64

Sundry Creditors

-50.37

-21.86

-18.92

-22.38

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-657.22

-384.32

-546.54

-447.11

Cash

861.75

542.48

673.33

565.04

Total Assets

569.63

445.54

423.59

399.3

