Geojit Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
23.91
23.91
23.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
654.73
556.71
538.56
441.03
Net Worth
678.64
580.62
562.47
464.87
Minority Interest
Debt
358.53
112.42
77.28
36.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,037.17
693.04
639.75
501.08
Fixed Assets
112.43
100.23
80.93
72.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.27
17.5
16.11
11.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.7
7.04
5.71
4.8
Networking Capital
-430.52
-221.71
-352.49
-253.96
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
112.27
96.79
123.84
107.89
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
164.8
87.68
89.13
107.64
Sundry Creditors
-50.37
-21.86
-18.92
-22.38
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-657.22
-384.32
-546.54
-447.11
Cash
861.75
542.48
673.33
565.04
Total Assets
569.63
445.54
423.59
399.3
