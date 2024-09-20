iifl-logo-icon 1
Geojit Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Geojit Fin. Ser. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

18.81

68.71

101.96

-19.57

Other operating items

Operating

18.81

68.71

101.96

-19.57

Capital expenditure

23.29

12.28

-30.25

2.84

Free cash flow

42.1

80.99

71.71

-16.73

Equity raised

979.66

791.2

762.02

831.28

Investing

4.85

-50.73

-52.71

14.22

Financing

83.49

58.79

22.58

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

47.57

Net in cash

1,110.1

880.25

803.6

876.34

20 Sep 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

