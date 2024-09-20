Geojit Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
18.81
68.71
101.96
-19.57
Other operating items
Operating
18.81
68.71
101.96
-19.57
Capital expenditure
23.29
12.28
-30.25
2.84
Free cash flow
42.1
80.99
71.71
-16.73
Equity raised
979.66
791.2
762.02
831.28
Investing
4.85
-50.73
-52.71
14.22
Financing
83.49
58.79
22.58
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
47.57
Net in cash
1,110.1
880.25
803.6
876.34
