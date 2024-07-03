Geojit Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
406.01
328.48
377.48
303.61
223.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
406.01
328.48
377.48
303.61
223.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.4
2.33
0.3
0.65
0.66
Total Income
415.41
330.8
377.78
304.26
223.69
Total Expenditure
258.74
214.01
200.02
167.23
158.7
PBIDT
156.67
116.79
177.77
137.03
64.99
Interest
9.62
5.47
3.25
2.2
2.21
PBDT
147.05
111.32
174.52
134.83
62.77
Depreciation
21.45
21.31
18.36
17.38
18.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
32.59
23.26
41.28
30.01
13.56
Deferred Tax
-0.49
-1.06
-0.96
0.42
-0.44
Reported Profit After Tax
93.49
67.82
115.84
87.02
31.64
Minority Interest After NP
3.19
2.16
2.77
2.58
2.6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
94.27
68.65
115.85
86.77
28.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-3.13
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
94.27
68.65
115.85
86.77
31.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.94
2.87
4.85
3.64
1.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.91
23.91
23.89
23.83
23.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.58
35.55
47.09
45.13
29.13
PBDTM(%)
36.21
33.88
46.23
44.4
28.14
PATM(%)
23.02
20.64
30.68
28.66
14.18
